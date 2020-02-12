Golden Bears begin playoff run with shutout victory

Two minutes later, Sizemore’s corner kick found Martella on the back post again. Her initial shot was blocked on the line, but she put in her own rebound to make it 3-0.

“We know how each player kicks. We just read the play, the situation and run to the ball,” Martella said.

The shutout was their second in as many games and their third in the playoffs over the last three seasons. Sierra Pacific goalkeeper Jazlyn Lupio recorded the clean sheet with four saves.

The first-round win was also a change from the last two times Sierra Pacific was in the playoffs.

“The last couple years we haven’t had to play this game because we’ve had a bye, so to play it and then to win is kind of just to set the tone,” Fagundes said.

Sierra Pacific received first-round byes in Division V the last two seasons and needed two wins to get to the championship game. They’ll need three this time around and even with all the experience the last two playoff runs have brought the Golden Bears, the Warriors served as a benchmark for what the team should expect moving forward in the Division IV bracket.