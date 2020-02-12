Golden Bears begin playoff run with shutout victory

HANFORD — Despite making the playoffs for a third year in a row, the top-seeded Sierra Pacific girls entered Wednesday’s first-round playoff game with plenty of nerves.
“When we first came into the game, we were super nervous,” Sierra Pacific’s Olivia Fagundes said. “That put us in a funk.”
But the end result showed confidence and another Golden Bears team poised to make a run to the finals. Sierra Pacific blanked No. 16 seed Tehachapi 3-0 and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division IV quarterfinals for a third consecutive season, tying a program record (2011-14).
“It was a good game to start with,” Sierra Pacific coach Christa Smith said. “They played one really great game and gave us a lot of good pressure and motivation for practice coming up.”
Whatever nerves the team had, Fagundes made sure they dissipated with a goal in the ninth minute.
“The girls feed off of that motivation so once they score, they get some confidence,” Smith said. “We needed that first goal and Olivia just has a great shot. We know when she gets the ball she’s going to do something good with it.”
After Sierra Pacific’s Serena Galvan won the ball at the top of the box, it bounced to Fagundes who corrected her momentum and found her target.
“It went past me, but I knew that Serena needed help, so I looked up and saw the goalie was in the middle and I just hit the corner,” Fagundes said.
The score remained 1-0 at halftime in favor of the Golden Bears (24-3-2, 12-0 ESL) as their defense kept the ball in the middle third. The Warriors (7-13, 4-6 SYL) registered two shots on goal in the first half.
For the game, Sierra Pacific outshot Tehachapi 15-7 and had eight shots on goal.
“Our defense held their ground pretty well and their setup was a lot different than other teams, so it was hard for us to adjust, but once we did, I feel like we pretty much took the game over.”
You have free articles remaining.
Opportunities presented themselves in the second half, but neither team was able to convert. Fagundes came close in the 60th minute with a one-on-one chance from the right wing, but her shot carried across the goal and wide.
But the pressure paid off in the 66th minute when Kayla Sizemore’s cross squeaked by Warriors’ center back and to Fagundes near the box. Her cross to the back post was finished by a streaking Emma Martella (66’, 68’).
“Me and Olivia have played for a long time together so we read each other pretty well,” Martella said. “I knew that she was on the outside … so I knew that I needed to be at that back post to hit in in from that angle. We have a lot of chemistry together.”
Two minutes later, Sizemore’s corner kick found Martella on the back post again. Her initial shot was blocked on the line, but she put in her own rebound to make it 3-0.
“We know how each player kicks. We just read the play, the situation and run to the ball,” Martella said.
The shutout was their second in as many games and their third in the playoffs over the last three seasons. Sierra Pacific goalkeeper Jazlyn Lupio recorded the clean sheet with four saves.
The first-round win was also a change from the last two times Sierra Pacific was in the playoffs.
“The last couple years we haven’t had to play this game because we’ve had a bye, so to play it and then to win is kind of just to set the tone,” Fagundes said.
Sierra Pacific received first-round byes in Division V the last two seasons and needed two wins to get to the championship game. They’ll need three this time around and even with all the experience the last two playoff runs have brought the Golden Bears, the Warriors served as a benchmark for what the team should expect moving forward in the Division IV bracket.
“We know that no one in this division is going to be easy and we’re going to need to put 100%,” Smith said. “It was a good, tough game to start out with and showed us some things to work on going forward.”
Up next:
Sierra Pacific will host either No. 8 seed Wasco (17-4-3, 10-0-1 SSL) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Wasco defeated No. 9 McLane 4-2 in the first round on Wednesday.
|Sierra Pacific
|1
|2
|3
|Tehachapi
|0
|0
|0