Football Playoffs: Bullpups host Rams, Golden Bears, Tigers hit the road

In this Nov. 1, 2019, Sentinel file photo, Hanford running back Travone Houston breaks a tackle on a 5-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of the 76th Milk Can game against Lemoore in a West Yosemite League contest at the Neighbor Bowl.

 NOE GARCIA, Sentinel File Photo

As the football playoffs continue into the second round, three local teams are still battling for a Central Section championship.

Division II

#1 Hanford vs. #9 Garces Memorial

The top-seeded and undefeated Bullpups (10-0, 5-0 WYL) will host the Rams (5-6, 2-3 SYL) in the Division-II quarterfinals tonight. Hanford is coming off a first-round bye, while Garces upset No. 8 seed Frontier 37-7 in the first round last Friday.

The Bullpups lost 41-14 in the quarterfinals to Dinuba last season and are looking to make a deep run this time around. The game is at the Neighbor Bowl with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Division III

#7 Lemoore vs. #2 Bakersfield Christian

The 7-seeded Tigers will have an uphill battle today with an away game against the 2-seeded Eagles.

Bakersfield Christian (7-3, 4-1 SYL) has won three of its last four games, including a 28-0 and 64-0 victory. They had a first-round bye and went 1-1 against common opponents. Lemoore and Bakersfield Christian both lost to Tulare Union, but both defeated West.

The Tigers (5-6, 3-2 WYL) defeated the Vikings in the first round 28-20 where they racked up 331 total yards. Lemoore running back William Kloster had 157 of them on the ground on 17 carries for an average of 9.2 yards per carry.

The game is at Bakersfield Christian with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Division VI

#7 Sierra Pacific vs. #10 Kern Valley

The Golden Bears are trying to make another run at a championship appearance after defeating Kern Valley in the first round of the Division VI playoffs.

Sierra Pacific (5-6, 3-3 ESL), the No. 7 seed, won that first-round game 40-27 and have put together a three-game winning streak — their longest of the season. The team is clicking at the right time and will face No. 2 seed California City (9-2, 4-1 HDL) on the road tonight at 7 p.m.

The Ravens made it to the semifinals last season and have only lost two games this season by margins of seven and 12 points. Their season-opener was a 26-14 loss to Lindsay, who Sierra Pacific defeated 28-0 three weeks ago.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

