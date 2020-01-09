HANFORD — The Huskies were unable to survive a mistake-filled fourth quarter and fell 44-39 to the Monarchs in a Central Sequoia League game on Thursday.
The home loss was their fourth in the last six games and puts them in sixth place in the CSL, one spot ahead of 0-4 Immanuel. Three of their four league losses have been by five points or less.
“We can’t finish and free throws are killing us,” Hanford West coach Raffinee Edwards said.
Hanford West (6-10, 1-4 CSL) trailed by as many 11 points in the third quarter, but ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to one.
Gabby Mendoza started the run with a layup followed by free throws by Amyia Inman, who scored a team-high 10 points. Madisen Shimmon and Teresa Sandoval ended the run with back-to-back layups to make it 31-30.
“Getting to the basket, getting fouled, going to the line and actually making the free throws in the third quarter,” Edwards said about what made the difference during their offensive spurt.
The game practically came to a stop in the fourth when fouls led to a combined 29 free throws. Despite the slow pace, the Huskies took a 35-33 lead when Janiah Sanders scored on a putback after a pair of missed free throws. It was their first lead of the game since the second quarter.
The Huskies then led 38-36, but the Monarchs ended the game on an 8-1 run. Exeter took a 40-38 lead with 1:58 to go and another basket with 58 seconds to go sealed the win.
“We missed a lot of free throws and we just didn’t do our job,” Edwards said. “We couldn’t make any shots.”
The Huskies had 17 free-throw attempts in the fourth and only made four. They were a total of 11-for-33 from the charity stripe or 33.3%.
The Huskies started the game with a 3-pointer by Sandoval and layup by Inman. The quick 5-0 start was their largest lead of the game. They went cold after and scored one point over the final 5:26 of the first quarter and trailed 10-6.
“Their zone defense basically killed us and our 3-pointers and outside shots weren’t on at all,” Edwards said.
Hanford West found a bit of rhythm on offense with a 7-0 run to start the second quarter. Jaslin Legarreta hit a free throw and jumper to give the Huskies a 13-10 lead. But the Monarchs closed the half on a 9-3 run to lead 19-16 at halftime.
Sandoval finished with eight points, while Mendoza and Shimmon scored five points each.
Up next:
Hanford West will play a non-league game against Centennial on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Central Valley Showdown. They’ll resume their league schedule with a road game against Immanuel (5-12, 0-4 CSL) next Wednesday at 7 p.m.
