East-West Seniors will face off in All-Star Water Polo game

Three area teams captured three of the possible six Central Section Championships, and two other area teams were runner-up. The El Diamante boys defeated Atascadero 8-4 to win the Division II title, while the Tulare Western boys topped Mt. Whitney 16-11 to win the Division III title. The Garces girls defeated Monache 15-8 for the Division II title.
On Saturday, members of those five teams, in addition to league champion Redwood boys, and the remaining schools will unite in two separate games during the 12th Annual East-West All-Star Water Polo games at El Diamante High School. Each game will pit the East Yosemite League’s best senior players against the West Yosemite League’s finest. Game time for the girls contest is noon and the boys game is at 1:20 p.m. The matches are hosted by the Visalia Downtown Kiwanis Club. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Children three and under are free. Gates open at 11:00 a.m.
SENIOR TEAMS
EAST GIRLS:
INFINITY DIGNAM - MONACHE
NEVAEH CASTILLO - MONACHE
TRACY McCOY - MONACHE
KALINA WEAVER - MONACHE
CLAIRE SCHREIN - MONACHE
EMILY HERRERA - PORTERVILLE
JOHANNA SCHEER - PORTERVILLE
ALYSSA BODOH - PORTERVILLE
KESHAY JAMES - TULARE UNION
BROOKE FOX - TULARE WESTERN
HANNAH McPHETRIDGE - TULARE WESTERN
ELLA RIVERA - TULARE WESTERN
COACH: KYLA CONWAY (MONACHE)
WEST GIRLS:
SAVANNAH WILLIAMS - EL DIAMANTE
CORINNE MAXFIELD - EL DIAMANTE
ELLA NIEDERREITER - GOLDEN WEST
ALICIA FREGOSO - GOLDEN WEST
ALEXIS CANO- HANFORD
GWEN GARDNER - HANFORD
ABIGAIL DEL CAMPO - LEMOORE
REILLY NAVA - LEMOORE
ALEXIS ALVAREZ - MT WHITNEY
ZOE CORTEZ - MT WHITNEY
STEPHANIE MASSEY - MT WHITNEY
KLOE SCHULTZ - MT WHITNEY
SKYLAR FORD - REDWOOD
EMMA IDE - REDWOOD
ALEX SALAZAR - REDWOOD
JADA GRIFFITH - REDWOOD
COACH: ERIK-TY TORRES (GOLDEN WEST)
EAST BOYS:
NATHAN JAMES - GARCES
JOE STARR - GARCES
TREVOR RILEY - PORTERVILLE
LEVI DAVIS - PORTERVILLE
RYAN DAVIS - PORTERVILLE
GARRETT LAMB - PORTERVILLE
LUCAS WILKINSON - STRATHMORE
JON RISING - TULARE UNION
BLAKE MACHADO - TULARE UNION
ZAC SCHOENAU - TULARE WESTERN
MICHAEL VERISSIMO - TULARE WESTERN
CALEB BONDS - TULARE WESTERN
COACH: MICKEY GOULART (PORTERVILLE)
WEST BOYS:
ROBERT PEREZ - EL DIAMANTE
AIDAN MILLS - EL DIAMANTE
JACOB KREBSBACH - EL DIAMANTE
TAYLOR HARRIS - GOLDEN WEST
DAWSON EPP - GOLDEN WEST
ETHAN MORAN - HANFORD
JON AVILA - HANFORD
CAMDEN HAMPSHIRE - HANFORD
DANIEL BERMEA - LEMOORE
ANTHONY ZARAGOZA - LEMOORE
JOHNNY NORTHCUTT - MT WHITNEY
ETHAN VADNAIS - MT WHITNEY
JACOB CANADAY - MT WHITNEY
JACK HOHNE - MT WHITNEY
JOSH GLASS - REDWOOD
NATHAN THOMPSON - REDWOOD
COACH: DAVID MITCHELL (EL DIAMANTE)
