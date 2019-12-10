{{featured_button_text}}
East-West Seniors will face off in All-Star Water Polo game

Three area teams captured three of the possible six Central Section Championships, and two other area teams were runner-up. The El Diamante boys defeated Atascadero 8-4 to win the Division II title, while the Tulare Western boys topped Mt. Whitney 16-11 to win the Division III title. The Garces girls defeated Monache 15-8 for the Division II title.

On Saturday, members of those five teams, in addition to league champion Redwood boys, and the remaining schools will unite in two separate games during the 12th Annual East-West All-Star Water Polo games at El Diamante High School. Each game will pit the East Yosemite League’s best senior players against the West Yosemite League’s finest. Game time for the girls contest is noon and the boys game is at 1:20 p.m. The matches are hosted by the Visalia Downtown Kiwanis Club. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Children three and under are free. Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

SENIOR TEAMS

EAST GIRLS:

INFINITY DIGNAM - MONACHE

NEVAEH CASTILLO - MONACHE

TRACY McCOY - MONACHE

KALINA WEAVER - MONACHE

CLAIRE SCHREIN - MONACHE

EMILY HERRERA - PORTERVILLE

JOHANNA SCHEER - PORTERVILLE

ALYSSA BODOH - PORTERVILLE

KESHAY JAMES - TULARE UNION

BROOKE FOX - TULARE WESTERN

HANNAH McPHETRIDGE - TULARE WESTERN

ELLA RIVERA - TULARE WESTERN

COACH: KYLA CONWAY (MONACHE)

WEST GIRLS:

SAVANNAH WILLIAMS - EL DIAMANTE

CORINNE MAXFIELD - EL DIAMANTE

ELLA NIEDERREITER - GOLDEN WEST

ALICIA FREGOSO - GOLDEN WEST

ALEXIS CANO- HANFORD

GWEN GARDNER - HANFORD

ABIGAIL DEL CAMPO - LEMOORE

REILLY NAVA - LEMOORE

ALEXIS ALVAREZ - MT WHITNEY

ZOE CORTEZ - MT WHITNEY

STEPHANIE MASSEY - MT WHITNEY

KLOE SCHULTZ - MT WHITNEY

SKYLAR FORD - REDWOOD

EMMA IDE - REDWOOD

ALEX SALAZAR - REDWOOD

JADA GRIFFITH - REDWOOD

COACH: ERIK-TY TORRES (GOLDEN WEST)

EAST BOYS:

NATHAN JAMES - GARCES

JOE STARR - GARCES

TREVOR RILEY - PORTERVILLE

LEVI DAVIS - PORTERVILLE

RYAN DAVIS - PORTERVILLE

GARRETT LAMB - PORTERVILLE

LUCAS WILKINSON - STRATHMORE

JON RISING - TULARE UNION

BLAKE MACHADO - TULARE UNION

ZAC SCHOENAU - TULARE WESTERN

MICHAEL VERISSIMO - TULARE WESTERN

CALEB BONDS - TULARE WESTERN

COACH: MICKEY GOULART (PORTERVILLE)

WEST BOYS:

ROBERT PEREZ - EL DIAMANTE

AIDAN MILLS - EL DIAMANTE

JACOB KREBSBACH - EL DIAMANTE

TAYLOR HARRIS - GOLDEN WEST

DAWSON EPP - GOLDEN WEST

ETHAN MORAN - HANFORD

JON AVILA - HANFORD

CAMDEN HAMPSHIRE - HANFORD

DANIEL BERMEA - LEMOORE

ANTHONY ZARAGOZA - LEMOORE

JOHNNY NORTHCUTT - MT WHITNEY

ETHAN VADNAIS - MT WHITNEY

JACOB CANADAY - MT WHITNEY

JACK HOHNE - MT WHITNEY

JOSH GLASS - REDWOOD

NATHAN THOMPSON - REDWOOD

COACH: DAVID MITCHELL (EL DIAMANTE)

