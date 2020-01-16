HANFORD — Sierra Pacific earned one of its biggest wins of the season by knocking off Corcoran at home on Thursday, who entered the contest at the top of the East Sequoia League standings.
The 63-55 victory moves Sierra Pacific (8-11, 4-1 ESL) into a tie with Corcoran (11-8, 4-1 ESL) for first in league and allows them to control their own destiny.
“All the wins are huge for us, but it should be a confidence builder,” Sierra Pacific coach Kenneth Vossler said. “I said early on in our league anybody’s going to be able to beat anybody on any given night.”
The Golden Bears led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers chipped away at the lead with an 8-0 run. After a Sierra Pacific free throw, back-to-back shots by Corcoran cut the lead to four with 1:05 left in the game.
But Davis put an end to the game with a running layup high off glass to give his team a 61-55 lead with 35 seconds to go.
“I just seen a clear lane and coach is always like, ‘Be aggressive, be aggressive,’ so when the time comes and my lane’s open, I’m going to be aggressive” Davis said.
His shot also capped off a game-high 25 points and an all-around great performance by the junior.
“Just my aggressiveness and me coming out with the mindset of attack mentality,” Davis said about his performance. “I know my team needs me to be that guy to be the attacker and aggressor, so that’s what I came out with.”
It was a good return to form for Davis, who missed Tuesday’s game against Strathmore for disciplinary reasons.
But not only did he play a big part in Thursday’s victory, he also received high praise from Vossler.
“That’s one of his best [performances] since I’ve coached him,” Vossler said. “He took control of making sure we were doing what we wanted to do. He grew a lot as a floor captain tonight, which is a huge positive.”
Davis apologized for his actions and was grateful to be back on the court.
“It was my job to come out here and be a leader and help my team get a win,” Davis said. “I felt like I needed to be out here with my team and we got a win, so I’m happy about that.”
Matthew Peeples finished with 10 points, Mason Kane scored nine and five other Golden Bears scored in the win.
“[The league title] is for whoever now. We just got to go get it,” Davis said. “Control our own destiny as coach says.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter with seven lead changes and three ties, the two teams were deadlocked at 17.
The Golden Bears went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter, powered by a couple of buckets in the paint by Lucas Sousa and Peeples. The Panthers stayed within striking distance by finishing in the paint and a 3-pointer with under a second to go. Sierra Pacific led 31-28 at halftime.
After a free throw tied the game 34-34 in the third quarter, the Golden Bears went on an 8-0 run bookended by a couple of 3-point-plays by Davis and Ruben Rodriguez Jr.
“[The run] was a combination of just getting defensive stops and then hitting a couple shots,” Vossler said. “Early on … we’d give up an offensive rebound and they’d hit a three or we’d get a stop and then coming down we’d lose who we were supposed to be matched up with and a wide open guy would hit a three. Once we took those away and started getting more stops, it allowed us to be a little bit more comfortable offensively and a little more confident.”
As the team played with more confidence, they closed the quarter with another 3-point-play by Davis. The Golden Bears took the momentum into the fourth quarter with a 52-41 lead.
“Coach gave out a good game plan and we answered the bell,” Davis said.
Sierra Pacific took a 17-15 lead in the first quarter and never trailed again in the game. The Golden Bears have now won five of their last six games and rebounded after a 67-55 loss to Strathmore on Tuesday.
Up next:
Sierra Pacific will travel to face McFarland (1-13, 0-3 SSL) in a non-league game on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
|Sierra Pacific
|17
|14
|21
|11
|63
|Corcoran
|17
|11
|13
|14
|55
