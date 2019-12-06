Damon’s big fourth quarter powers Golden Bears past Panthers

HANFORD — A gritty defense and some clutch plays allowed the Golden Bears to come away with a 65-61 victory over the Panthers on Friday.
The third day of the 10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic saw Jaylin Damon score 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead shot with 2:58 left in the game.
“I just went on a roll,” Damon said. “I just hit my threes and my layups.”
Damon’s 3-pointer from the right wing gave his team a 58-57 lead and one they wouldn’t relinquish. Sierra Pacific guard Jacob Phui then made an incredible play by stealing the ball and then passing it to a running Damon who finished the uncontested layup.
“It energized us a lot,” Damon said about Phui’s steal. “That capped off our run I guess you could say.”
After Parlier (4-3) hit two free throws, it was Damon again getting to the basket for a layup. The Panthers hit another pair of free throws, and even had possession with 15.4 seconds after a 5-second violation by the Golden Bears, but were called for a foul after the inbounder tried to create space with his elbow.
A couple of free throws by Damon equaled a team-high 22 points and sealed the victory for the Golden Bears. They’re now 2-1 in the tournament.
“We started covering down on the backside on defense, rebounding, finishing possessions,” Sierra Pacific assistant coach Justin Lucas said. “On offense, we just started making our buckets. We struggled real early. … Other than that, we just kept grinding it out, working hard, getting guys into spots that we had to get them into and the kids played hard.”
Lucas was filling in for head coach Kenneth Vossler who had to sit out a game after being ejected on Thursday. He jokingly added that he’s 4-0 in his career as a fill-in coach.
“I got to thank coach Voss for getting tossed last night,” Lucas jokingly said.
You have free articles remaining.
Damon had the big fourth quarter, but he got plenty of help from Xavier Davis, who also had 22 points. The duo combined for 68% of the team’s offense.
“We got to look to those guys those guys got to be good for us all year,” Lucas said. “They’re going to carry the weight of it. We just need the other guys to step up and score too.”
We just told [Davis] stop forcing the issue, trust your teammates,” Lucas said.
After another slow first quarter where the Golden Bears trailed 15-12, Davis gave the team a spark with eight second-quarter points. The senior guard also gave his team its first lead of the game on a step-back 3-pointer to go up 21-18.
The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth for the rest of the quarter as the Panthers took a 31-30 lead at halftime. The game had 13 lead changes and six ties.
“The press wore them down,” Lucas said. “The kids kept pushing and I told them it was within reach. The whole game was within reach and they just had to believe and finish strong.”
Davis gave the Golden Bears a 40-38 lead in the third quarter, but the Panthers went on a 10-2 run to close the quarter and take a 48-42 lead.
Mathew Peeples and Ruben Rodriguez each finished with five points, while Noah Bush added four points.
Sierra Pacific will face Riverdale (4-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Cowboys are also 2-1 in the tournament winning their first and third games, while dropping their second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.