College of the Sequoias announces Travis Burkett as new head football coach

Burkett said he's coming to COS not only to win football games, but to make an impact on the lives of his players. Putting in the time to develop respect, trust and love among his players while holding them to high academic standards will be a priority. "We're excited to put a classy, tough, gritty product on the field. But before any of that, we're looking forward to having kids who represent the community as tremendous citizens," Burkett said. "Kids who take care of business in the classroom and develop a love of learning that will carry them on to their next step. We want to get them to four-year universities. We want them to continue their academic careers and we'd like to see them continue their athletic careers, too."

Burkett replaces Joe D'Agostino, who was elevated from assistant to COS' interim head coach prior to the 2018 season after Irv Pankey decided to step down and become an assistant. D'Agostino, who led the Giants to an 8-13 overall record and the program's first bowl appearance in 10 seasons in 2019, will return to an assistant's position. “We would like to thank coach D’Agostino for serving as our interim coach for the last two years and acknowledge the good things he has accomplished,” Davis said.

Burkett starred at San Luis Obispo High before moving on to play in college at Saint Mary's, where he earned an undergraduate degree in history and his California Teaching Credential. Burkett also played for the Bergamo Lions of the Italian Football League. Burkett said he and his family — which includes wife Genevieve and daughters Milana and Antonella — are looking forward to relocating to Visalia, becoming part of the community, working for an administration as supportive of athletics as COS, and being closer to family and friends on the Central Coast. "I've always been intrigued about becoming a California community college head football coach. They are tough jobs to get," Burkett said. "I was excited to get involved in the process [at COS]. And once I got to know what they have going on at COS, I knew it was a place I wanted to be. To be at a place as special as COS, in a town as nice as Visalia and as close to home as it is, it's pretty special for us."