CIF officially cancels spring sports

On Friday, the California Interscholastic Federation officially canceled the remainder of the spring sports season and any section, regional and state championship events.

CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti and the 10 section commissioners held a teleconference where the decision was all but certain after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement about schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The press release read in part, “the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue.”

This is the first time since World War II (1942-45) that Track and Field has been canceled and it’s the first time in history the rest of spring sports were canceled. Locally, spring sports were first suspended on March 12.

The statement finished by saying, “We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone's ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

