Chapman, Maya score career playoff-highs for Bullpups in quarterfinals victory

HANFORD — Behind a smothering defense and an opportunistic offense, Hanford defeated Central 54-41 in the CIF Central Section Division I quarterfinals on Friday.
Alyssa Chapman scored a game-high 16 points for the No. 4 seed Bullpups with 14 coming in the first half. Kylie Maya was right behind her with 15 points. Both finished with career playoff-highs and were instrumental in the victory.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Chapman said. “My team and I we worked hard at practice. We were prepared for this game.”
Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said the same thing about the team’s readiness and preparation.
“We had the best four or five practices of our last six years,” Pitkin said.
After pulling up four players from junior varsity, Pitkin had the team practice 5-on-5, tough man-to-man defense and worked on how to help on bigger opponents. The result was a 13-0 run to close the first quarter and a 31-10 run to close the half.
“We went from playing a 2-2-1 conservative press to what I call maniac,” Pitkin said. “We were in full-court man. They’re twice our size, we had to go full speed, attack every possession … and go after the rebounds. I’m so proud of these girls.”
No. 5 seed Central tied the game 7-7 on a layup with 2:21 to go in the first quarter. The Grizzlies would not score again until the 4:12 mark in the second quarter, a scoreless span of six minutes and nine seconds.
During the drought, No. 4 seed Hanford scored 16 unanswered points and took a 23-7 lead before Central managed to score on a free throw. Defensively, the entire team was active and the full-court press created multiple turnovers
“We really played the best defensive game that we’ve played,” Maya said. “We moved around a lot more, didn’t just take the first shot.”
Chapman couldn’t seem to miss as she hit two 3-pointers, a jumper from the top of the key and finished in the lane. The only thing that slowed her down was cramping, which forced her to sit out the majority of the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
“Just moving the ball, me and my teammates had to communicate and find the open gaps and just knock down open shots,” Chapman said. “From the get-go we knew we had to go hard, so that was our game plan just give it all we had.”
Hanford led 38-17 at halftime and opened the third quarter with consecutive layups to give themselves a 25-point lead — their largest of the night.
The Bullpups slowed down in the second half except for Maya, who scored eight of the team’s 16 second-half points. She beat defenders off the dribble, worked around defenders in the post and even buried a 3-pointer to show off her offensive prowess.
“My teammates definitely were giving me open looks as I was flashing to the high post,” Maya said. “They got it to me and I was working on post moves all season and I let that shine tonight.”
The Grizzlies outscored the Bullpups 24-16 in the second half, but were still, for the majority part, unable to solve the defense never scoring more than eight points in a row. Central was led by Jeniece Harmon’s 12 points and Talia Maxwell’s 10 points.
“They kept looking for driving lanes and they weren’t there,” Pitkin said. “So then they’re trying to go in the post and we’re fronting them and when they got in the post we doubled down beautifully from the weak side. Only four days of work … that is hard to do and they executed beautifully.”
Pitkin also had high praise for Maya and what she did on the court.
“Kylie Maya played like she was 6-foot-5,” Pitkin said. “That girl, what a game she had. … She’s starting to come into herself. She’s got a career ahead of her if she wants it.”
It’s the first time since the 2016-17 season the Bullpups are in the semifinals. They lost in the quarterfinals the previous two seasons. They haven’t been to a championship game since 2014 and haven’t won it all since 2012.
Up next:
Hanford will travel to face No. 1 seed Bakersfield (27-2, 10-0 SWYL) next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield defeated No. 8 seed Edison 59-34 on Friday. The two teams faced each other on Dec. 7 in the Central Valley Showdown with the Drillers winning 47-41.
“If we bring the same energy that we brought into this game, we’ll do perfectly fine,” Maya said.
|Hanford
|20
|18
|8
|8
|54
|Central
|7
|10
|14
|10
|41
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.