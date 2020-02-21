Chapman, Maya score career playoff-highs for Bullpups in quarterfinals victory

During the drought, No. 4 seed Hanford scored 16 unanswered points and took a 23-7 lead before Central managed to score on a free throw. Defensively, the entire team was active and the full-court press created multiple turnovers

“We really played the best defensive game that we’ve played,” Maya said. “We moved around a lot more, didn’t just take the first shot.”

Chapman couldn’t seem to miss as she hit two 3-pointers, a jumper from the top of the key and finished in the lane. The only thing that slowed her down was cramping, which forced her to sit out the majority of the second half.

“Just moving the ball, me and my teammates had to communicate and find the open gaps and just knock down open shots,” Chapman said. “From the get-go we knew we had to go hard, so that was our game plan just give it all we had.”

Hanford led 38-17 at halftime and opened the third quarter with consecutive layups to give themselves a 25-point lead — their largest of the night.

The Bullpups slowed down in the second half except for Maya, who scored eight of the team’s 16 second-half points. She beat defenders off the dribble, worked around defenders in the post and even buried a 3-pointer to show off her offensive prowess.