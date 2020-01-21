HANFORD — Hanford made it look easy on Tuesday, as they cruised past Redwood 63-27 at home.
The Bullpups (12-7, 3-0 WYL) have now won four games in a row and are currently tied for first place in the West Yosemite League. They’ve outscored league opponents 204-73 in three league games.
“I like the way we’re starting to move as a group,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said. “The stagnation has mitigated dramatically. We used to have one on ball, four watching. Now we’re moving more, putting more pressure on the defense and making them defend us.”
Hanford limited Redwood (7-13, 0-3 WYL) to single digits in three of four quarters on Tuesday. It was the seventh time this season the Bullpups limited an opponent to 30 or fewer points. But the never satisfied Pitkin believes the team can continue to improve.
“We’ll play 25 seconds of really strong defense, we’ll have a five-second half speed and they score,” Pitkin said. “This doesn’t translate in Clovis. We got to play 30 seconds of tough defense.”
After a slow first quarter by both teams, the Bullpups went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to take a 26-9 lead.
“The first quarter it was really sloppy and then we picked it up together,” Hanford’s Corin Camara said. “We were passing, we were finding our open lanes and then we started to hit shots.”
Pitkin said the team switched to a full-court man-to-man press, which forced the tempo and created turnovers. The team also became more aggressive and disciplined throughout the quarter.
With the team struggling offensively, Camara picked up the slack with 16 first-half points. The sophomore hit four 3-pointers and scored an even eight points in each quarter to give the Bullpups a 28-12 lead at halftime.
“I made a drive to the basket and it just kind of opened up my shot and it started to go through,” Camara said about her offensive performance.
You have free articles remaining.
She finished with a game-high 24 points and a total of six 3-pointers — tying her second-most in a game this season. Camara currently leads the Bullpups with 14.2 points per game and almost single-handedly outscored the entire Rangers team.
It was the third quarter where the Bullpups took complete control of the game. They outscored the Rangers 22-5 and picked them apart on defense.
“Tempo and ball movement, that was all it was,” Pitkin said. “Michaela [Young] found the open shooter, we knocked down some shots, but it’s just tempo. It’s just getting a rebound, pushing full speed, find the open girl.”
Tinisha Edwards also finished in double figures with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds and five steals. Gwen Gardner added six points and two blocks, while Alyssa Chapman and Young each had four assists.
With the win, the Bullpups have won 42 West Yosemite League games in a row. The Bullpups haven’t lost a league game since Jan. 26, 2016 when they lost to Redwood 78-61.
“If we play as a team, I think we can go further in playoffs than we did last year because we have the talent to do it,” Camara said.
Up next:
Hanford will host Golden West (11-10, 2-1 WYL) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Trailblazers lost to Lemoore on Tuesday, 62-46.
|Hanford
|11
|17
|22
|13
|63
|Redwood
|4
|8
|5
|10
|27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.