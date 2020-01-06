HANFORD — It was an up-and-down four quarters for the Bullpups on Monday.
A sloppy first and third quarters were undone by an excellent second and fourth. Hanford started slow, but ended strong in a 56-36 home victory over Bullard.
“We had moments we were very good. We had moments where it just didn’t matter enough to go hard,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said. “It’s a good win, but I just know that we’re a lot better than we’re showing right now and it comes down to the girls have to demand of each other effort.”
It was a trio of scorers which led the way for the Bullpups: Michaela Young, Corin Camara and Kolbi Adams, who made three 3-pointers, all finished with 12 points. They accounted for more than 64% of the offense and helped spark the team multiple times throughout the night.
Even with the balanced scoring and a 20-point win, Pitkin was critical of his team’s inability to finish and execute on offense.
“We missed a lot of easy shots, but that’s the way it’s been all year,” Pitkin said. “A big problem right now is we’re taking bad shots … so we need to be more patient, keep moving the ball [and] trust that our athleticism will be an advantage and it should have been a big advantage tonight.”
With the win, Hanford (8-5) is now three games over .500 — tying a season-high mark previously when they were 4-1 — and snapped Bullard’s five-game winning streak. The Division-I matchup also served as another test and booster when it comes to the postseason.
Coming off a third-place finish in the Tulare Tournament a week ago, Hanford (8-5) was rusty to start the non-league contest. Bullard (10-4) wasn’t any better as they led 11-9 after the first quarter.
“We didn’t have girls willing to take on challenges and one-on-one matchups,” Pitkin said. “We spread the perimeter and gave one-on-one matchups and we rarely took them. … We got to be so much better and be more aggressive on offense.”
Defense turned into easy offense for the Bullpups in the second quarter. Hanford went on a 16-3 run, including six consecutive points coming off a steal and uncontested layup. The Bullpups doubled in the backcourt and clogged passing lanes to make it difficult on the Knights.
“It literally was a decision the girls made to play aggressive defense. It’s really that simple,” Pitkin said. “Quarters one and three we didn’t do it. Quarters two and four we started pressuring the ball, we started overplaying their dominant hand and getting turnovers.”
The Bullpups outscored their opponent 19-8 in the quarter and led 28-19 at halftime.
But the Knights opened the second half on an 11-4 run to cut the lead to two. Hanford regained their composure with a Kylie Maya free throw and Adams’ 3-pointer to make it 36-30 at the end of the third.
“We literally are too soft defensively,” Pitkin said. “We gave them a dominant right-hand dribble-drive almost at will. It made no sense, but we also weren’t willing to help. We do those things so well at practice … and without real dominant leadership this is what happens. You grind your way through a game that you should be up by more than 20.”
Young’s 3-pointer to open the fourth set the tone for the Bullpups. Alyssa Chapman’s back-to-back baskets capped a 13-4 run and gave them a 51-36 lead. Another strong defensive quarter allowed Hanford to cruise over the final minutes of the game.
Up next:
Hanford has won four of its last five games and will face another tough Division I opponent in Clovis (13-4) on Wednesday at home at 7 p.m. The Cougars won last year’s contest 68-50.
