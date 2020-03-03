Bullpups overcome slow first quarter, defeat Wildcats in first round of state playoffs

“For me, it’s keeping the team together and playing as a unit is important, especially when we’re in a slump like we were,” Adams said. “Communicating and believing in my teammates is a key thing for this.”

Hanford led 4-2 in the opening minutes, but allowed Oakland to go on a 12-0 run and take a 14-4 lead. The Bullpups missed easy layups and open shots badly.

“We were dreadful shooting the ball the first quarter,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said.

It was a complete 180 in the second quarter as the Bullpups doubled up the Wildcats and outscored them 28-14 in the quarter.

The Bullpups started the quarter on a 9-3 run to cut the lead to seven. After the Wildcats took an 11-point lead, the Bullpups went on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to one. Chapman’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds to go in the half gave them the lead.

“It’s literally just moving the ball, moving your body,” Pitkin said about the second-quarter turnaround. “They run a really nice, it looked like, a little hybrid 1-3-1 zone. They were packing in the middle and our corners just had to understand when the ball swings away to the weak side, they got to knife to the basket. Once we started moving to the basket, our cutters became open, which opened up some outside shots.