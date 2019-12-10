HANFORD — The Bullpups put two in the net early and — other than a few tense moments — coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
With a thick fog rolling in from the southeast corner of Douty Field, visibility was at a minimum, but it didn’t slow down Hanford’s offense, which hadn’t played a game in 20 days.
The Bullpups (2-0) scored twice in the first 20 minutes after controlling the middle and attacking third. Hanford’s Darienne Dunn struck first in the 15th minute after a high-arcing pass found its way to her foot. Dunn’s one-timer was true for the 1-0 lead.
Yazerie Perales followed two minutes later to double the lead. After the ball was played into the box, Perales’ run ended in a deflected kick off the diving goalkeeper and trickled into the net.
“It feels good,” Hanford coach DelRay Dias said about the quick start. “It builds their confidence of, ‘Hey, we haven’t been playing together very long, but we came out and did our job.’”
Preceding the goals were Isabella Schroder’s and Jenna Mynderup’s shots on goal. Neither had a legitimate scoring chance, but the pressure mounting from the attacks led to the defensive breakdown for the eventual scores.
“We were controlling the ball in the middle and we were making the right runs and we just scored,” Dunn said.
Porterville (3-2-1) had a significant chance in the fifth minute when a through ball made its way to a forward streaking down the line, but Hanford goalkeeper Melody Martinez made the one-on-one save and turned the shot wide.
Leading 2-0 after a strong first half, Dias bemoaned the way his team started the second half.
A lazy backline gave way to a lazy pass back to Martinez, but Porterville’s forward followed the pass and met Martinez at the point of attack. Martinez clipped the forward and the referee awarded a penalty kick to the Panthers, which they drilled in the 45th minute.
“We need to improve intensity, that’s my main thing,” Dias said. “Sometimes we fall lackadaisical at times … and we mess up. We’re not being fully intense into the game and it’s something that the girls have to work on. They have to really think about, ‘Ok, I’m in for an 80-minute game and I have to be fully involved with it for 80 minutes.”
With their lead cut in half, the Bullpups eventually picked up their play in the 60th minute. Dunn restored the two-goal lead in the 65th minute on a one-timer from the top of the box.
“I saw Bella shoot it and it deflected off and I finished it with a one-touch,” Dunn said.
Ashlyn Isenberg put the game out of reach with a goal in the 77th minute. Isenberg won a foot race with the Panthers goalkeeper and finished past the diving goalkeeper.
The Bullpups outshot the Panthers 12-7 and had eight shots on goal. Dunn’s two goals gives her a total of four for the season, just one less than she had all of last season.
“A difference from last year I think is comp season and I started going to the gym and practicing on my own more and it helped me improve my touch and stuff,” Dunn said.
Hanford will take part in the Pittman Varsity Tournament starting on Friday. Their first game is against Sonora (2-1-1) at 11 a.m.
