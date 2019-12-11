DINUBA — Hanford got off to a good start in the 5th Annual Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic with a 60-51 victory over Selma on Wednesday.
The strategy was the same from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Get inside and finish. The Bullpups (3-4) did just that and dominated down low with all but three of their points coming inside the paint.
“They were pressuring the wings, so it gave us penetration lanes and when they rotated it opened up the post,” Hanford coach Brad Felder said.
They also took care of the ball and limited themselves to 14 turnovers, which was a huge improvement over the 30 they had on Tuesday. The team has been plagued by turnover issues with 20-plus in a couple of their first few games.
Hanford forward Juaron Watts-brown led the way with and equaled a game-high 21 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Watts-brown also pulled down 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
“We were bigger than them, so if we controlled the boards we controlled the game,” Watts-brown said.
He got help from Cristian Sotello’s 14 points and six rebounds, and Noah Noyola added nine points — all coming in the fourth quarter — and five assists.
The Bullpups led 45-42 entering the fourth quarter when the Bears’ Aaron Blancas cut the lead to one on a layup. It was the closest the score had been since Hanford led 6-4 in the opening minutes.
But Hanford used a 7-0 run, including a 3-pointer from the right corner by Noyola, to create some separation and take a 52-44 lead. Noyola’s 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter was the only shot outside the paint the Bullpups made.
“I don’t think we tried to force anything, especially in crunch time like that,” Watts-brown said. “There was some selfish times from all of us, but we started working better as a team, especially in the close moments at the end of the game.”
You have free articles remaining.
Selma (1-5) cut the lead to three, but Hanford ended the game on an 8-2 run to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
“We became a little more patient offensively,” Felder said about his team down the stretch.
Hanford trailed when it was 4-2 in favor of Selma and that deficit lasted 24 seconds. It was the only time the Bullpups trailed in the entire game.
The Bullpups attacked the paint from the beginning and built an 18-9 lead on Pimentel’s layup. The Bullpups led 20-13 after the first quarter and then went on an 8-2 run in the second quarter, including back-to-back buckets by Andrew Sullivan, who finished with eight points and five assists, to take a 30-20 lead.
It was the only double-digit lead of the game for the Bullpups. They led 32-26 at halftime.
Things got a bit chippy in the third quarter when Watts-brown was shoved to the ground by Selma’s DJ Rodriguez. Sotello pushed Rodriguez and received a technical foul, while Rodriguez was ejected from the game.
Sotello was 7-of-8 from the field before sitting for the rest of the game. Watts-brown took over in Sotello’s absence and scored 11 points in the third quarter.
“The team saw that I had a mismatch down low,” Watts-brown said. “I was getting boards, but the team was getting good looks and getting their shots in as well.”
Selma’s Joey Ramirez had 21 points, including 5 3-pointers, and Blancas scored 15 points. The rest of the team combined for 15 points.
Hanford will continue in the Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic with a game against East today at 6:30 p.m. at Dinuba High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.