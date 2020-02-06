Bullpups’ comeback bid falls short in double OT

HANFORD — The Bullpups erased a double-digit deficit, hit a clutch 3-pointer and forced overtime in Thursday’s West Yosemite League game. But in the end, they came up short 78-69 in double overtime to the Rangers.

“It’s our home,” Hanford guard Anthony Hernandez said about the turnaround in the fourth quarter. “We knew that we had to control our own destiny and we should’ve won, but we just got to keep fighting.”

Hernandez had 13 points in the fourth quarter and a team-high 20. He hit a 3-pointer — his third of the quarter — to tie the game 62-62 with eight seconds left.

Redwood (10-10, 5-3 WYL) had its final shot blocked out of bounds with 0.5 seconds to go. A desperate heave by Hanford (10-13, 5-3 WYL) was no good.

In overtime, neither team could take advantage of their opportunities. Hanford missed three free throws in a row, while Redwood missed a 1-and-1 at the charity stripe.

The Rangers broke the tie with a layup with 1:47 to go. Hanford’s Andrew Sullivan, who finished with eight points, tied the game on his own finish underneath the basket.