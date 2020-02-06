Bullpups’ comeback bid falls short in double OT

HANFORD — The Bullpups erased a double-digit deficit, hit a clutch 3-pointer and forced overtime in Thursday’s West Yosemite League game. But in the end, they came up short 78-69 in double overtime to the Rangers.
“It’s our home,” Hanford guard Anthony Hernandez said about the turnaround in the fourth quarter. “We knew that we had to control our own destiny and we should’ve won, but we just got to keep fighting.”
Hernandez had 13 points in the fourth quarter and a team-high 20. He hit a 3-pointer — his third of the quarter — to tie the game 62-62 with eight seconds left.
Redwood (10-10, 5-3 WYL) had its final shot blocked out of bounds with 0.5 seconds to go. A desperate heave by Hanford (10-13, 5-3 WYL) was no good.
In overtime, neither team could take advantage of their opportunities. Hanford missed three free throws in a row, while Redwood missed a 1-and-1 at the charity stripe.
The Rangers broke the tie with a layup with 1:47 to go. Hanford’s Andrew Sullivan, who finished with eight points, tied the game on his own finish underneath the basket.
Redwood’s Malachi Aguilar, who the Bullpups were unable to slow down all night long, hit a 3-pointer five seconds into double overtime to set the tone. Hanford cut it to one on the next possession, but two Ranger free throws and a 3-point play by Aguilar with 1:20 to go put the game out of reach.
Aguilar scored a game-high 35 points, including five 3-pointers, and Hanford was outscored 14-5 in the second overtime period.
“The final minutes I feel like we were rushing it and we should’ve slowed it down,” Hernandez said. “We had the momentum, but it’s a tough loss. It sucks.”
The loss now makes it a three-way tie for first place in the WYL. Hanford, Redwood and Mt. Whitney all sit at 5-3 with two league games left.
“Tomorrow get ready for the next game,” Hernandez said about moving on from the loss.
The Bullpups trailed by 12 points at halftime and 16 entering the fourth quarter. They struggled with turnovers and sloppy passes which led to easy transition buckets for the Rangers.
But the fourth quarter was a different story. They outscored the Rangers 28-12 powered by Hernandez and Antonio Plummer. Plummer had eight points in the fourth and finished with 16.
The Bullpups trailed 62-48 with 3:18 to go, but ended the quarter on a 14-0 run culminating in Hernandez’s clutch 3-pointer. After missing his initial shot from deep, Hernandez grabbed the rebound in the paint, raced back out behind the line and tied the game.
“Well, I knew I hit the first two and I felt it,” Hernandez said. “When I got it back, I knew I could hit it.”
Hanford trailed by one point after the first quarter, but was outscored 20-9 in the second quarter. Redwood started the quarter on an 11-0 run and led throughout the entire game.
Juaron Watts-brown, who fouled out late in the fourth, and Noah Noyola each finished with six points. Redwood’s Nick Trevino finished with 16 points and Conner Gilcrest added 10 points.
Up next:
Hanford has its final home game of the regular season against Golden West (15-11, 4-4 WYL) next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Bullpups defeated the Trailblazers 55-47 on Jan. 23.
|Hanford
|16
|9
|9
|28
|2 (OT)
|5 (2 OT)
|69
|Redwood
|17
|20
|13
|12
|2 (OT)
|14 (2 OT)
|78
