HANFORD — Season openers don’t get much better than Hanford’s result at Douty Field on Wednesday. The Bullpups exploded for seven second-half goals and shut out Delano 9-0 in front of their home crowd.
Hanford’s Isabella Schroeder scored a game- and career-high four goals (5’, 45’, 56’, 67’), including putting together a hat trick in the second half. The junior forward had seven goals all of last season and had never scored more than one goal in a game in her career.
“I was getting really good passes from my teammates, so I think that was a big contributor,” Schroeder said. “I was just trying to take shots, I don’t take shots very often.”
Darienne Dunn scored twice in the 44th and 54th minutes, while Jenna Mynderup, Ashlyn Isenberg and Rylan Lewis all finished with one goal. Dunn equaled a career-high with two goals in a game.
“I got my balls from my teammates, good passes, and I saw the opportunity to take them, so I took my space and shot,” Dunn said.
The Bullpups led 2-0 at halftime, after a first half where they had 15 total shots and nine shots on goal. Before three minutes could eclipse in the second half, it was Ashlyn Isenberg with a goal in the 42nd minute. Isenberg’s shot found its way between the goalkeeper’s legs for the 3-0 lead.
Dunn followed two minutes later with a goal from the top of the box and Schroeder scored her second of the night less than 60 seconds later. The Bullpups started the second half by scoring three goals in five minutes to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
“It was just us all working together after that, just the teamwork,” Dunn said.
Once the offense found its groove, the rest of the goals seemed to seamlessly flow into the net. Dunn (54’) scored again after gathering through ball into the box and Schroeder (56’) followed right after.
“After our halftime talk just understanding what we needed to fix,” Schroeder said. “I think we finally started to gel better and take more shots and finally communicate. I don’t think we communicated very well in the first half.”
It was Schroeder again in the 67th minute after she dribbled into the box and finished from straightaway over the goalkeeper’s head. Lewis scored the final goal of the night after a run down the line and a shot from the left wing.
“Us knowing we had to start working through the middle together helped us create more passes and more opportunities for goals,” Dunn said.
Hanford had a total of 28 shots and 18 shots on goal. They registered five corner kicks with four coming in the first half.
The Bullpups challenged early in the game and pressured from the opening touch. Schroeder’s pressure in the box led to a steal and shot for a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.
After failing to convert on multiple opportunities — a shot off the crossbar, a free kick going wide left and a couple direct shots at the goalkeeper — Jenna Mynderup fired a 30-yard shot and found her mark in the 37th minute.
“We have some growing pains I would say,” Dias said. “Not communicating very well, losing the ball in the offensive third, shooting the ball right to the keeper, which you can’t do at this level that we’re at.”
Something lost in the offensive display on Wednesday night was the stellar defense by the Bullpups. They controlled the middle third and rarely allowed the Tigers (0-1) to get into their defensive third.
The Bullpups defense, which altered from a 4-4-2 to 3-5-2 and finally 3-4-2 formation, did not allow the Tigers to register a single shot in the game.
“We had some miscues on the backline at times, but overall it was a good night,” Dias said. “The starting back four is absolutely wonderful for us right now.”
Dias noted that Breauna Mello, who made the All-West Yosemite League Second Team last year, will be out for the season with a torn ACL in her right knee.
“She’ll have surgery next Wednesday, so prayers go out to her and her family as she recovers for the next nine months,” Dias said.
Hanford continues its season with a home game against Arvin next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
