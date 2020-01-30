LEMOORE — With sole possession of first place in the West Yosemite League on the line, it was Hanford proving they’re still the team to beat.
The two teams entered the game with a 4-0 record in the WYL, but the Bullpups ran away in the second half for a 79-64 victory.
“We know the road ahead is that there’s a target on us every game because it’s Hanford and teams want to knock us off and I can’t blame them,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said. “And we’ll do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The win puts Hanford (15-7, 5-0 WYL) atop the WYL standings at the end of the first round of league. Lemoore (13-9, 4-1 WYL) drops to second place.
“It makes a statement that we’re the team in the league to beat and everyone wants to have a shot at us,” Hanford’s Corin Camara, who finished with 20 points, said. “Lemoore was that team and we beat them so I think we’re pretty confident in league right now.”
Camara hit four 3-pointers, the sixth time she had four or more threes in one game this season, and did all her scoring between the second and third quarter. She grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
“I made my two free throws at the line so then it just kind of opened up my shot from the three,” Camara said.
Kylie Maya scored a career-high 23 points, according to MaxPreps, and did it by getting to the line, finishing inside and from deep. Maya was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line and hit two 3-pointers on Wednesday.
Tinisha Edwards, who had 11 points and eight rebounds, was the third player to finish in double figures for the Bullpups. Michaela Young scored all nine of her points in the first half and added six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. The latter two were team highs.
“Offensively, it was pretty good. 79 [points] I’m happy with that,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said. “The ball was moving fairly well.”
Leading 29-24, the Bullpups went on a 7-0 run near the end of the second quarter to take their first double-digit lead of the game. Lemoore’s Alizay Rodriguez cut the lead back to single digits, but Maya’s layup and Young’s free throw made it 43-30 at halftime.
“[The run] was a confidence builder because we’ve always struggled putting points up here. I don’t know what it is,” Pitkin said. “To see the ball go through was nice. We probably still shot under our average, but we’ll do a lot better at home.”
Hanford then came out and won the game in the first three minutes of the second half.
After Lemoore’s Kyla Wiley completed a 3-point play, the Bullpups drained three 3-pointers in the first 1:06, including back-to-back shots from beyond the arc by Camara, and then went on a 9-0 run capped by Maya’s three.
The flurry of scoring gave the Bullpups a 57-36 lead. The Tigers tried to close the gap with a 9-4 run to end the third, but still trailed 66-48.
“We just told each other that we had to lock up,” Camara said. “Once we locked up, our offense just started going, we all started hitting shots and we were cutting so that opened up the lanes and then it opened up shots for me and my other teammates that were hitting threes as well.”
Hanford extended their lead to 20 points on Edwards’ bucket in the fourth and cruised the rest of the way.
The end result was a blowout, but the Tigers kept it close to start. After falling behind 7-2, the Tigers worked their way back to an 11-11 tie on Wiley’s 3-point play. They kept pace and trailed by two after the first quarter.
“We just try to keep the intensity up. We practice the way we play,” Lemoore coach Marco Vazquez said. “We keep it game-like in the practice facility, so when we’re practicing like that it’s just a normal day when you come out like that.”
Before their first league loss, Lemoore had shown leaps and bounds of improvement over last season and continue to do so. The Tigers have already won three more games than all of last season and one more WYL game.
“Attention to detail and expectations,” Vazquez said about the turnaround. “Hold them accountable, letting the girls know when they make a mistake, but letting them know that it’s ok to make a mistake.”
Another big difference has been the team’s culture under first-year coach Vazquez.
“We’re just trying to change the culture of Lemoore basketball,” Vazquez said. “That’s a little piece of what we’re trying to do for the next couple years.”
Amaya Sanchez and Wiley scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Harley Cole scored eight points and Jaelyn Proby finished with five points.
