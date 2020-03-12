BREAKING: CIF cancels state basketball championship games

The California Interscholastic Federation has announced the CIF State Basketball Championship games planned for Friday and Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento have been canceled. It effectively ends the season for the Sierra Pacific girls basketball team.

“What I said to them today was that I’m disappointed for them, but so proud of them and they are truly champions,” Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush said via phone call.

In a statement released earlier today, the CIF said, “This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes.”

“I truly am disappointed for the girls, especially for the seniors, and for those kids who’ve never stepped foot in Golden 1 because it’s an amazing feeling,” Bush said. “With what’s going on in our world right now, we do have to look out what’s best for everyone, what’s safest.”

Sierra Pacific will not have a chance at a second state championship in three seasons. The team was scheduled to play on Saturday at 10 a.m. against No. 1 seed and Southern Regional champions Lancaster.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}