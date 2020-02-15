Basketball Playoffs: Seeds, times, locations and opponents

The boys and girls basketball CIF Central Section playoff brackets were released on Saturday afternoon and six of eight local teams qualified.
Boys Basketball
Division II: #12 Hanford (13-13, 7-3 WYL) vs. #5 Fresno (16-9, 5-5 NYL)
Fresh off a West Yosemite League championship, the Bullpups are in the playoffs for an eighth straight season, but they haven’t won a playoff game in the last three seasons. The last time they won a playoff game was during the 2015-16 season when they defeated Sunnyside in the first round.
The Bullpups enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and having won five of their last six games. They’ll travel to face the Warriors on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division II: #10 Hanford West (15-11, 6-6 CSL) vs. #7 Immanuel (18-10, 7-5 CSL)
The Huskies had plenty of hiccups in their season, including a five-game losing streak, but they recovered to win two of their final three games. It’s their second consecutive appearance in the playoffs.
Hanford West lost 62-56 to Lemoore in overtime in the quarterfinals last season. The Huskies face the Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division IV: Sierra Pacific (13-15, 9-3 ESL) OUT
The Golden Bears stumbled down the stretch and lost their final three games, including a chance at a league title in their final game. They were one of 43 teams designated as "in" for the Division IV playoffs, but were not selected for the bracket.
Sierra Pacific last won a playoff game during the 2014-15 season when they defeated Firebaugh and Kingsburg before losing in the semifinals.
Girls Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Division I: #4 Hanford (20-8, 10-0 WYL) vs. Bye
The Bullpups captured a 15th straight WYL crown and finished undefeated in league for a fourth year in a row. They have now won 49 WYL games in a row and won 12 of their final 13 games to close the regular season.
Hanford will have a bye in the first round as the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 seed Central (13-5, 2-8 TRAC) in the quarterfinals next Friday at 7 p.m. Central also has a first-round bye.
Division III: #8 Lemoore (16-11, 7-3 WYL) vs. #9 Fresno (16-13, 4-6 NYL)
The Tigers finished with a winning record for the first time in four seasons and, as a result, will see the postseason after being absent since the 2015-16 season.
Lemoore enters the game having won four of its final five games and will host the first-round game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Division IV: #1 Sierra Pacific (22-6, 12-0 ESL) vs. #16 Lindsay (8-18, 4-8 ESL)
Nothing unfamiliar about this first-round game. The Golden Bears swept the regular-season series between the two East Sequoia League foes by a combined score of 146-31.
Sierra Pacific lost in the Central Section semifinals last season and in the State Regional semifinals. The Golden Bears qualify for the playoffs for a seventh straight season and enter the postseason on a 17-game winning streak.
The Golden Bears will host the first-round game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Division IV: #11 Hanford West (12-13, 7-5 CSL) vs. #6 McFarland (14-13, 9-3 SSL)
The Huskies were possibly the biggest turnaround this season and after seven long years, they’re finally back in the postseason.
The Huskies were below .500 overall, but qualified by finishing over .500 in league competition. The last time Hanford West was in the playoffs they won the Division III championship during the 2012-13 season.
The Huskies will travel to face the Cougars on Wednesday at 7 p.m.