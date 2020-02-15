Basketball Playoffs: Seeds, times, locations and opponents

The Golden Bears stumbled down the stretch and lost their final three games, including a chance at a league title in their final game. They were one of 43 teams designated as "in" for the Division IV playoffs, but were not selected for the bracket.

Sierra Pacific last won a playoff game during the 2014-15 season when they defeated Firebaugh and Kingsburg before losing in the semifinals.

Girls Basketball

Division I: #4 Hanford (20-8, 10-0 WYL) vs. Bye

The Bullpups captured a 15th straight WYL crown and finished undefeated in league for a fourth year in a row. They have now won 49 WYL games in a row and won 12 of their final 13 games to close the regular season.

Hanford will have a bye in the first round as the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 seed Central (13-5, 2-8 TRAC) in the quarterfinals next Friday at 7 p.m. Central also has a first-round bye.

Division III: #8 Lemoore (16-11, 7-3 WYL) vs. #9 Fresno (16-13, 4-6 NYL)

The Tigers finished with a winning record for the first time in four seasons and, as a result, will see the postseason after being absent since the 2015-16 season.