You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
All-WYL Girls Soccer: Hanford, Lemoore earn 13 selections
0 comments
top story

All-WYL Girls Soccer: Hanford, Lemoore earn 13 selections

{{featured_button_text}}

The All-West Yosemite League girls soccer selections included a total of 40 players this season with 13 local selections.

Hanford

The Bullpups had seven total selections beginning with Hailey Langley and Ashlyn Isenberg. The two juniors were voted to the First Team after their contributions on the field.

Langley was the Defensive Player of the Year last season, while Isenberg had her first selection to any All-WYL team.

Hanford junior Darienne Dunn and senior Baylee Dias were voted to the Second Team. Jenna Mynderup, Isabella Schroder and Kaylyn Strickland made Honorable Mention.

The Bullpups were 15-7 overall this season and 6-4 in the WYL. They finished in third place in league.

Hanford does not list statistics on MaxPreps.

Lemoore

The Tigers didn’t have many positives this season, but had six selections to the All-WYL teams.

Sophomore Madison Martinez and senior Reilly Nava were selected to the First Team. Nava was a Second Team selection last season and Martinez had her first selection.

Abigail Zepeda and Rhilynn Kilner made the Second Team, while Jessica Padila and Mia Sanchez made Honorable Mention.

Lemoore finished winless this season at 0-17-3 overall and last in league at 0-9-1.

Lemoore does not list statistics on MaxPreps.

The All-WYL selections are voted on by the coaches.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

All-West Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player

Evan House (Sr.), Redwood

Offensive Player of the Year

Ashley Wainwright (Sr.), Redwood

Defensive Player of the Year

Luna Pelayo (Jr.), Golden West

First Team

Hailey Langley (Jr.), Hanford

Ashlyn Isenberg (Jr.), Hanford

Madison Martinez (So.), Lemoore

Reilly Nava (Sr.), Lemoore

Evan House (Sr.), Redwood

Ashley Wainwright (Sr.), Redwood

Payton Basso (Sr.), Redwood

Sydney Somavia (Jr.), Redwood

Luna Pelayo (Jr.), Golden West

Jimena Rivera (Jr.), Golden West

Luna Blair (So.), Golden West

Jaydyn Villareal (Fr.), El Diamante

Paige Garcia (Sr.), El Diamante

Brooke Johnson (So.), Mt. Whitney

Autum Monty (Jr.), Mt. Whitney

Second Team

Darienne Dunn (Jr.), Hanford

Baylee Dias (Sr.), Hanford

Abigail Zepeda (So.), Lemoore

Rhilynn Kilner (So.), Lemoore

Kelsey Konishi (Jr.), Redwood

Savanna Saesee (Sr.), Redwood

Destiny Ortiz (Sr.), Golden West

Elizabeth Weldon (Sr.) Golden West

Mya Rodríguez (So.), El Diamante

Isabella Flores (So.), El Diamante

Paris Lopez (So.), Mt. Whitney

Arianda Villalobos (Sr.), Mt. Whitney

Honorable Mention

Jenna Mynderup (Sr.), Hanford

Isabella Schroder (Jr.), Hanford

Kaylyn Strickland (Sr.), Hanford

Jessica Padila (Sr.), Lemoore

Mia Sanchez (Sr.), Lemoore

Gabrielle Bridges (Sr.), Redwood

Marisa Perez (Sr.), Redwood

Mia Sanjuan (So.), Golden West

Savannah Anderson (Sr.), Golden West

Vanessa Lopez-Lozano (Sr.), El Diamante

Clara Krebsbach (So.), El Diamante

Sam Martin (Jr.), Mt. Whitney

Jocelyn Garcia (So.), Mt. Whitney

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News