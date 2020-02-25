All-WYL Girls Soccer: Hanford, Lemoore earn 13 selections

The All-West Yosemite League girls soccer selections included a total of 40 players this season with 13 local selections.
Hanford
The Bullpups had seven total selections beginning with Hailey Langley and Ashlyn Isenberg. The two juniors were voted to the First Team after their contributions on the field.
Langley was the Defensive Player of the Year last season, while Isenberg had her first selection to any All-WYL team.
Hanford junior Darienne Dunn and senior Baylee Dias were voted to the Second Team. Jenna Mynderup, Isabella Schroder and Kaylyn Strickland made Honorable Mention.
The Bullpups were 15-7 overall this season and 6-4 in the WYL. They finished in third place in league.
Hanford does not list statistics on MaxPreps.
Lemoore
The Tigers didn’t have many positives this season, but had six selections to the All-WYL teams.
Sophomore Madison Martinez and senior Reilly Nava were selected to the First Team. Nava was a Second Team selection last season and Martinez had her first selection.
Abigail Zepeda and Rhilynn Kilner made the Second Team, while Jessica Padila and Mia Sanchez made Honorable Mention.
Lemoore finished winless this season at 0-17-3 overall and last in league at 0-9-1.
Lemoore does not list statistics on MaxPreps.
The All-WYL selections are voted on by the coaches.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.