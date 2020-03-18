All-WYL Girls Basketball: Lemoore’s Marco Vazquez voted Coach of the Year

The same was true for the team’s defense, which hounded opponents and limited them to nearly 10 points less than the previous year. The numbers went from allowing 54.6 ppg to 45 ppg or a -9.6 ppg differential, which also the best in league.

“We had talent. We didn’t have as much as some teams,” Vazquez said. “What we just did was we just outgrinded people. On defense, you don’t need the greatest talent in the world. On defense, you need heart and hard work … and defense wins championships. And that’s what we’re going to try to install for these next coming years.”

The Tigers (16-12, 7-3 WYL) also won four more games in the WYL than last season, which was another league-best, and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

“This year was the foundation year. The foundation of changing the culture and that’s huge because the culture that’s carried inside that gym it’s kind of installed in their brains and we try to get them to carry it all day,” Vazquez said. “If they hold that same type of expectation in class, in school and hold each other accountable, it leads easily onto the basketball court because now it comes naturally.”