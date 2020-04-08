All-WYL Boys Basketball: Juaron Watts-brown earns co-Player of the Year

Watts-brown detailed how winning the league championship was the best part of the team’s season because of how they started. The Bullpups struggled to a 1-4 record to begin the season and were 5-10 after the preseason, including a season-high six-game losing streak.

“We had a pretty young team and I think stepping up and taking that role as leader of the team and pushing everybody to their ability, I think it made me more successful,” Watts-brown said. “When they were playing well, it made me play even better. When they were smiling, I was smiling so it really translated.”

The Bullpups turned their season around and won eight of their next 11 games and earned a playoff berth for an eighth season in a row.

“Us winning [the WYL championship] really surprised a lot of people because nobody thought that we were going to even maybe get top three,” Watts-brown said. “Our team worked hard each day, came to practice day in and day out, worked as hard as they could to step up and be the team that we could actually be instead of the team that we were in preseason.”

Hanford would go on to the CIF Division II quarterfinals as the No. 12 seed and upset No. 5 seed Fresno 79-72 on the road in the first round. They eventually lost to No. 4 seed San Luis Obispo 60-44.