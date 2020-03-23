All-ESL Girls Soccer: Makayla Cawley secures DPOY, Christa Smith voted COY for a second time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her four years at the helm, Smith has amassed a 60-24-11 record overall and a 30-9-6 record in the ESL. Both of those win totals are school records for a head coach. The previous record was held by former coach DelRay Dias who went 48-16-4 overall and 20-9 in league in three seasons.

And Smith continues to set new marks for the girls program. During the 2019-20 season, Sierra Pacific finished a perfect 12-0 in the ESL — a first in program history — and the 25 wins this past season were the most in a single season in school history.

The Golden Bears also had First Team selections in Olivia Fagundes, Kayla Sizemore, Emma Martella and Elizabeth Statler. Sizemore and Statler tied for fourth in league with nine goals each, while Martella scored seven and Fagundes finished with five.

Sizemore led the team with four multi-scoring games and Statler scored in eight of 12 league games.

All of their offensive production helped Sierra Pacific post a +42 differential, the second-best in the ESL.

Sierra Pacific also had Jazmine Nester, Amie Walker, Kaitlin Thayer and Kalea Oliveira voted to the Second Team.

The Golden Bears had a total of 10 selections, four more than any other team.