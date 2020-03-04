All-ESL Boys Basketball: Xavier Davis, Lucas Sousa earn First Team honors

In this Jan. 8, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Sierra Pacific’s Xavier Davis dribbles up the court during the first quarter of an East Sequoia League game against Granite Hills at Sierra Pacific High School. Davis was voted to the All-East Sequoia League First Team.
NOE GARCIA, Sentinel File Photo
In this Jan. 8, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Sierra Pacific’s Lucas Sousa goes up for a layup during the third quarter of an East Sequoia League game against Granite Hills at Sierra Pacific High School.
NOE GARCIA, Sentinel File Photo
In this Dec. 5, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Sierra Pacific’s Jaylin Damon shoots during the third quarter of a non-league game against Santa Maria in the 10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic at Sierra Pacific High School.
Sierra Pacific finished second in the East Sequoia League this season with a 9-3 record. The ESL title came down to the final game of the season with Sierra Pacific coming up short against Corcoran 52-46.
The excellent season was also reflected in the All-ESL selections. The Golden Bears had Xavier Davis and Lucas Sousa voted to the First Team, while Jaylin Damon made the Second Team.
According to MaxPreps, Xavier Davis was the seventh-leading scorer in the ESL at 11.9 points per game. Davis’ per game averages of rebounds (6.9), assists (2.9) and steals (2.5) were all in the top 10 in league.
Davis, a junior, scored a personal league-best 25 points in a game against Corcoran on Jan. 16. He also recorded nine rebounds, six steals and three assists. Davis finished in double digits in seven of 12 league games.
Sousa averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. His assists tied Davis for second and his 3.3 steals per game were also second-best. Sousa’s best night came in a loss against Strathmore when he scored 14 points and had four steals.
Damon’s 16 3-pointers were the third-most in the ESL and his 2.1 assists per game was 10th in the ESL. He also had 5.3 rebounds per game which was in the top 10.
Corcoran was the ESL champion this season after finishing 10-2. Damarcus Thompson was voted the Most Valuable Player and Marvin Le Fridge was the Coach of the Year for the Panthers.
HANFORD — Sierra Pacific breezed through Highland on Friday in the CIF Central Section Division IV quarterfinals.
1 of 3
In this Jan. 8, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Sierra Pacific’s Xavier Davis dribbles up the court during the first quarter of an East Sequoia League game against Granite Hills at Sierra Pacific High School. Davis was voted to the All-East Sequoia League First Team.
In this Dec. 5, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Sierra Pacific’s Jaylin Damon shoots during the third quarter of a non-league game against Santa Maria in the 10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic at Sierra Pacific High School.