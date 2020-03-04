You are the owner of this article.
All-ESL Boys Basketball: Xavier Davis, Lucas Sousa earn First Team honors
All-ESL Boys Basketball: Xavier Davis, Lucas Sousa earn First Team honors

Sierra Pacific finished second in the East Sequoia League this season with a 9-3 record. The ESL title came down to the final game of the season with Sierra Pacific coming up short against Corcoran 52-46.

The excellent season was also reflected in the All-ESL selections. The Golden Bears had Xavier Davis and Lucas Sousa voted to the First Team, while Jaylin Damon made the Second Team.

According to MaxPreps, Xavier Davis was the seventh-leading scorer in the ESL at 11.9 points per game. Davis’ per game averages of rebounds (6.9), assists (2.9) and steals (2.5) were all in the top 10 in league.

Davis, a junior, scored a personal league-best 25 points in a game against Corcoran on Jan. 16. He also recorded nine rebounds, six steals and three assists. Davis finished in double digits in seven of 12 league games.

Sousa averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. His assists tied Davis for second and his 3.3 steals per game were also second-best. Sousa’s best night came in a loss against Strathmore when he scored 14 points and had four steals.

Damon’s 16 3-pointers were the third-most in the ESL and his 2.1 assists per game was 10th in the ESL. He also had 5.3 rebounds per game which was in the top 10.

Corcoran was the ESL champion this season after finishing 10-2. Damarcus Thompson was voted the Most Valuable Player and Marvin Le Fridge was the Coach of the Year for the Panthers.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

All-East Sequoia League

Most Valuable Player

Damarcus Thompson (Sr.), Corcoran

First Team

Xavier Davis (Jr.), Sierra Pacific

Lucas Sousa (Fr.), Sierra Pacific

Bradley Cooper (Jr.), Corcoran

Herman Luna (Sr.), Corcoran

Mohamed Kourain (Sr.), Lindsay

Isaac Munoz (Sr.), Lindsay

Owen Patterson (Jr.), Strathmore

Rudy Navarro (So.), Farmersville

Hector Magana (Jr.), Woodlake

Second Team

Jaylin Damon (Sr.), Sierra Pacific

Jason Thomas (Jr.), Corcoran

Steven Moreno (Sr.), Farmersville

Joshua Tapia (Jr.), Granite Hills

Nick Dunning (Jr.), Lindsay

William Reece (Sr.), Strathmore

Victor Magana (Jr.), Woodlake

Coach of the Year

Marvin Le Fridge, Corcoran

