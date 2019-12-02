Hanford West’s talent helped carry them to new heights this season — a runner-up finish in the CIF Central Section Division III championship. The Huskies also excelled in the regular season finishing 19-9 overall and 3-5 in the Central Sequoia League.
The Division-III Huskies faced tough competition in league with games against Division II opponents in Selma, Exeter and Kingsburg. Still, they managed to have four players make the All-CSL teams.
Hanford West’s Katie Kevorkian was named to the First Team after scoring the third-most goals in league with 20, among those who entered stats into MaxPreps. Kevorkian, a senior, tied a season-high seven goals against league opponent Dinuba on Oct. 16 in a 19-1 victory. She also had a season-high four assists and two steals in the match.
Eva McIlwaine, Giselle Lafarga and goalkeeper Kaytlyn Boling were named to the Second Team for their efforts. McIlwaine was third in league with 18 goals, Lafarga tied for sixth with 12 and Boling was tops with 74 saves.
The Huskies were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season. After a first-round bye, they defeated No. 8 Strathmore 14-4 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Mt. Whitney 10-8 in the semifinals.
