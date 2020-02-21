You are the owner of this article.
All-CSL Boys Basketball: Huskies' James, Gatson earn honors
Hanford West had Josiah James and Darius Gatson voted to the All-Central Sequoia League teams. James, after being named Offensive Player of the Year last season, made the First Team and Gatson made the Second Team.

The Huskies had high expectations heading into the season, but never quite reached their potential. They finished 6-6 in the CSL, a three-game drop from last season’s second-place finish, and had a -9 scoring differential. They were fifth in league.

Hanford West was the No. 10 seed and upset No. 7 seed Immanuel 63-58 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. They lost to No. 2 seed Independence 57-55 in the quarterfinals.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

All-Central Sequoia League

First Team

Josh Magana, Dinuba (League MVP)

Aaron Blancas, Selma (Offensive POY)

Jason Gunn, Kingsburg (Defensive POY)

Josiah James, Hanford West

Winston Williams, Immanuel

Nate Towsley, Kingsburg

Shawn Rodgers, Immanuel

Colby Charles, Kingsburg

Second Team

Darius Gatson, Hanford West

Isaak Flores, Dinuba

Elias Flores, Dinuba

Luke Van Groningen, Central Valley Christian

Jose Martinez, Kingsburg

Campbell Moons, Central Valley Christian

Noah Berry, Central Valley Christian

Logan Byrum, Kingsburg

Underclassman of the Year

Jaeden Moore, Central Valley Christian

Coach of the Year

Johnny Vargas, Selma

