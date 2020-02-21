All-CSL Boys Basketball: Huskies' James, Gatson earn honors

Hanford West had Josiah James and Darius Gatson voted to the All-Central Sequoia League teams. James, after being named Offensive Player of the Year last season, made the First Team and Gatson made the Second Team.
The Huskies had high expectations heading into the season, but never quite reached their potential. They finished 6-6 in the CSL, a three-game drop from last season’s second-place finish, and had a -9 scoring differential. They were fifth in league.
Hanford West was the No. 10 seed and upset No. 7 seed Immanuel 63-58 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. They lost to No. 2 seed Independence 57-55 in the quarterfinals.
