Hanford's Gwen Gardner signs NLI with SDSU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Hanford girls water polo goalkeeper Gwen Gardner signed her National Letter of Intent at Hanford High School on Tuesday.

The Bullpup will be attending San Diego State University. Her official visit was scheduled for March 17, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Still, Gardner saw more than enough to sign on.

“I chose San Diego State because they had my major, zoology,” Gardner said. “I also was able to meet the team and watch them play a couple times and liked what I saw in the program. I'm really excited to be an Aztec and play water polo for SDSU.”

Gardner left her mark when she was in the cage, especially during her junior season in 2018.

That year, Gardner set the school’s single-season record for saves with 321 saves, according to MaxPreps. She also led the West Yosemite League with 114 saves and allowed five or fewer goals in seven out of 10 league contests.

She broke the saves record in a 9-4 loss against Redwood on Oct. 19, 2018.

“It’s kind of surprising,” Gardner said after the game. “I didn’t think I’d be able to do it, but I’m going to keep pushing it up and then I’m going to try and beat it again next year.”

This past season, Gardner finished with 237 saves, including 110 in the WYL, which led all goalkeepers again.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.