Hanford High's Mackensie Snyder slides safely into second base as the ball gets past Lemoore High's Alyssa Alvarez. 

 Gary Feinstein for The Sentinel

HANFORD —  Hanford vs. Lemoore games are always one to watch, considering the old-school rivalry between the two teams. Wednesday's game was lopsided, though, with Hanford High taking the win, 9-0. 

Taking the mound For Lemoore Wednesday was freshman Makena Makekau   and for Hanford High School, Lily Garcia  Junior. Lily had a no hitter until the 7th inning when Makenzie Dutra got a hit on base. 

Hanford players to get on base include Drugan Davis, Ayden Stone, Kristen Bray Mackensie Snyder, Aylssa Maldonado, Julianna Oerez. 

Lilly throws shutout as Hanford Lady Pups Varsity defeat Lemoore.

