Hanford girls win at Redwood, remain undefeated

HANFORD — Hanford High Girls Varsity Soccer won their game Thursday night 1-0 against Redwood.
The team improves to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in WYL.
Isabella Schroder scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Darienne Dunn.
"The team defense was spectacular as well as the goalie Melody Martinez who had several game saving blocks. It was the most intense game of the year so far and our girls rose to the occasion playing 80 minutes of hard fought soccer," Hanford coach Jordan Barba said via email.
