HANFORD — On Wednesday, Hanford East beat Visalia’s Golden West softball with a 17-0 with shut out. Junior Lily Garcia was on the mound, also tallying two home runs. The second came in the 5th inning as a grand slam. Teammate Ayden Stone helped the victory efforts with her first home run with the team.
