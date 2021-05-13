Lily Garcia Hanford East 5-12-2021.jpg

Hanford East's Lilly Garcia at bat Wednesday vs. Golden West.

 Juan Morales/The Sentinel

HANFORD — On Wednesday, Hanford East beat Visalia’s Golden West softball with a 17-0 with shut out.  Junior Lily Garcia was on the mound, also tallying two home runs.  The second came in the 5th inning  as a grand slam. Teammate Ayden Stone  helped the victory efforts with her first home run with the team.

