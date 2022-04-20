Rawhide fall to the San Jose Giants by a score of 10-5 in extra innings. It is the second time the Rawhide have played extra innings this season.
Visalia was down 5-1 in the fourth inning and scored four runs to tie up the game. Shane Muntz hit his second home run of the season and had an RBI double. Wildred Patino and Deyvison De Los Santos both drove in a run. The game remained tied at five until the Rawhide gave up five runs in the 10th inning and could not answer back.
Rawhide pitching staff walked seven batters and the Rawhide defense committed five errors. Eric Mendez remains the bright spot in the Visalia bullpen. He has not allowed a run to score in over six innings pitched over four appearances.
Visalia looks to snap the five-game losing streak Thursday in game two of the six-game series against San Jose. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark.