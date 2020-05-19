Former Husky Savion Johnson signs with Benedictine University

Notre Dame de Namur announced on March 23 that it was eliminating its entire athletic program at the end of the 2019-2020 season with intentions to shutter the roughly 1,500-student private Catholic university by the end of the 2021 school year.

"We felt like it was a great spot for him when he first committed," COS coach Dallas Jensen said. "He was really excited about the opportunity, and coach Cooper was anxious to get Savion on campus. It was just an unfortunate situation. But Savion is such a good kid and had such a good attitude about it. He took it all in stride."

Johnson re-opened his recruitment, and luckily for him, there were still plenty of colleges interested.

NCAA Division III Dean College in Franklin Mass., which had been recruiting Johnson before he chose Notre Dame de Namur, reached out and offered immediately.

Montana Western and Mayville State, both NAIA universities, also offered Johnson scholarships.

"Not to be cocky, but I knew more offers would come," Johnson said. "It was just a waiting game. I didn't know who was going to come after me, but I knew someone was going to."