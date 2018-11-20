9 route: Top 9 fantasy football waiver targets in Week 12

Welcome to the new '9 route,' our guide to help you maximize your success on the fantasy football waiver wire in Week 12. Once again this week our top-9 waiver recommendation list is loaded with rookies of varying pedigrees. We'll also follow in Dirk Koetter's footsteps — no, we won't be coaching the Buccaneers in 2019 — by giving Jameis Winston one final chance to right the Bucs ship.
But before we get started, our weekly reminder: only players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! leagues have '9 route eligibility.' Two Broncos rookies — RB Royce Freeman and WR Courtland Sutton — are owned in slightly more than 50 percent of leagues but would otherwise be our second-favorite back and third-favorite receiver add, respectively.
9. Bucs QB Jameis Winston
The beauty of including Winston here is that prospective owners can scoop him up without experiencing the awkwardness cloaking the franchise as its lame-duck coach turns back to his lame-duck quarterback in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick for a second time in their make-of-break season (spoiler: it's broken). Moreover, the 49ers' biggest weakness (league-low five takeaways) ideally juxtaposes Winston's (league-high 71 giveaways since 2015). The former No. 1 overall pick was good over the final quarter-and-a-half in relief of Fitzpatrick against the Giants, with 199 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 attempts. Even without O.J. Howard, who went on injured reserve Tuesday, Winston has enviable weaponry to battle a Niners secondary that has Richard Sherman and not much behind him.
8. Lions RB Theo Riddick
With Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones out and LeGarrette Blount down to 2.3 yards per carry, Riddick moves up — perhaps as high as 1B to Kenny Golladay's 1A — on Matthew Stafford's list of playmakers Thursday vs. the Bears. Chicago is obviously elite defensively, but if Riddick, who has received 22 combined targets in three Golden Tate-less games, commands double-digit touches as it appears he should, he'll carry FLEX appeal in the final bye week, when two of fantasy's three biggest sources of production — the Rams and Chiefs — rest. Plus, as sensational as the Bears have defended the run, rookie Roquan Smith has been picked on in coverage, where Chicago has allowed four receiving touchdowns to backs — including three in the past month.
7. Bears WR Anthony Miller
Chicago's exciting second-rounder made a superb sliding TD grab Sunday night vs. Minnesota, his fifth on the season, tying him with Trey Burton for the team lead. That came one week after his first 100-yard game as a pro vs. the Lions. He's scored in four of his past six games and reunites on Thanksgiving with the Detroit secondary he dominated only 11 days earlier. Taylor Gabriel was their best weapon vs. Minnesota, but Miller has overtaken him as Chicago's WR2.
6. Panthers WR D.J. Moore
Speaking of electrifying rookie receivers, the first one drafted in April, Moore comes off easily best game as a pro — 7-157-1 — vs. that same generous Lions pass 'D.' Moore (67.9 percent catch rate) has been not only the Panthers' most dangerous receiver, he's been their most efficient, and after seeing a career-high eight targets Sunday, he'll see a Seahawks secondary that was just shredded by Davante Adams.
5. Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith
Smith conveniently played his best game days after the signing of Brandon Marshall, parlaying a Michael Thomas-like 13 targets into a 10-catch, 157-yard, 1-TD evisceration of the Eagles. (To wit: Smith had 12 combined catches in his first nine games.) Even Drew Brees told the rookie that his breakout occurred because he's in the circle of trust now, and with a team-high average of 16.9 yards per catch, and his 4 receiving TDs trailing only Thomas' 8 for the Saints lead, it's easy to see why. Marshall will be involved moving forward, but it shouldn't come at the expense of Smith's development. Here's hoping a foot injury that sidelined the long-striding third-round rookie receiver doesn't halt his momentum come Sunday, when the imminently torchable Falcons arrive at the Superdome.
4. Bucs TE Cameron Brate
As we mentioned above, Howard's season is over, yet another kick in the nads of fantasy's most depressing position this season. But Howard owners can take solace if they can take Brate off the scrap heap before their rival owners. Brate is a known quantity, unlike the Chris Herndons, and Jordan Thomases of the TE streaming world. He has caught 17-of-20 career touchdowns with Jameis Winston as the trigger man, including two of three this season.
3. Raiders RB Jalen Richard
Doug Martin's injury opened the door for Richard to handle a career-high 11 totes (for 66 yards; plus 3-32 receiving on 4 looks) in Sunday's win over Arizona. Afterward, Jon Gruden praised the youngster: "He might be the MVP of our team," adding that he sees in Richard some of Charlie Garner, the old coach's former workhorse. Even with Gruden hinting at an expanded role, Richard will be a dicey play Sunday against Baltimore's top-rated 'D.' But Gruden's praise, paired with a fantasy playoff schedule that includes Pittsburgh (favorable game script for the team's leading receiver), Kansas City (No. 31 against fantasy backs) and Cincinnati (No. 30), could portend a big finish.
2. Rams WR Josh Reynolds
We reserve spots on this list for players on bye only in special situations. Anyone who's watched Sean McVay's Rams offense, and especially the greatest display ever of regular-season fireworks Monday night, should know they're looking at a special situation. In his past two starts in place of Cooper Kupp, Reynolds has finished as WR16 and WR10 overall. Kupp, of course, isn't coming back this season, but when the Rams emerge from their bye, Reynolds will be back on the WR2 radar with an enticing trip to Detroit, followed by the Eagles and Cardinals in the semifinals and championship of most fantasy leagues. It's almost like we were onto something in making Reynolds our No. 1 add last week.
1. Ravens RB Gus Edwards
We love Paul Simon and can't possibly resist the urge to work in a "50 Ways to Leave your Lover" reference here. But when it comes to Edwards' NFL breakout Sunday vs. the Bengals — 17-115-1 rushing and a two-point conversion, after tallying a combined 15-64 in his first four NFL games — Gus was the bus, and it was the Ravens hopping on to ride the 238-pound rookie from Rutgers. Edwards and fellow rookie Lamar Jackson were unleashed in a Baltimore ground game that rolled over the Bengals for 265 yards — the franchise's most in nearly seven years. We can't — or rather choose not to — imagine John Harbaugh actually taking the ball from Jackson and handing it back to Joe Flacco, even if the embattled coach said that's what he'll do when the incumbent is healthy. Meantime, Edwards, not Alex Collins, is the back to own in Baltimore, where the woeful Raiders visit Sunday.
QBs
1. Jameis Winston
2. Lamar Jackson
3. Baker Mayfield
4. Dak Prescott
5. Eli Manning
6. Andy Dalton
7. Nick Mullens
8. Case Keenum
9. Ryan Tannehill
RBs
1. Gus Edwards
2. Jalen Richard
3. Theo Riddick
4. Josh Adams
5. Frank Gore
6. Rashaad Penny
7. Eli McGuire
8. Gio Bernard
9. LeGarrette Blount
WRs
1. Josh Reynolds
2. Tre'Quan Smith
3. D.J. Moore
4. Anthony Miler
5. Chris Godwin
6. Christian Kirk
7. Keke Coutee
8. Marquise Goodwin
9. Brandon Marshall
TEs
1. Cameron Brate
2. Gerald Everett
3. Jeff Heuerman
4. Jonnu Smith
5. Chris Herndon
6. C.J. Uzomah
7. Jesse James
8. Nick Vannett
9. Ryan Griffin
