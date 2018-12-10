AP
4th Redskins QB starter of season prepped with 'Madden NFL'
- Patrick Semansky
- Updated
- 0
Tags
As featured on
WASHINGTON (AP) — This is what it's come to for the Washington Redskins: Their fourth quarterback of a once-promising, now-lost season, Josh Johnson, will be making his first NFL start since 2011 and spent time playing the "Madden NFL" video game to try to pick up something about his new teammates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
promotion
Your latest local job videos, right on Facebook. Watch now and apply. Local never looked so good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.