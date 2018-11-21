Try 3 months for $3
Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR rankings
The Packers have dedicated myriad resources to improving their pass 'D' over the past couple two seasons, when the biggest thorn in their side has been Adam Thielen.

Over his past four meetings with Green Bay, the NFL's leading receiver has done the following: 12-131-1 receiving in Week 2, including the game-tying touchdown, which was one of the most spectacular pitch-and-catch plays this NFL season; 2-24 last December; 9-96 last October; and 12-202-2 in Week 16 of the 2016 campaign.

Even including last season's clunker, Thielen has averaged 8.5-113.5-.75 against Green Bay over that span. You know what they say, you can't spell "elite" without Thielen (they don't really say this but they should). So perhaps Brian Gutekunst's barometer in gauging how improved his perennially woeful pass 'D' is comes down to how well they contain our WR5 overall Sunday night.

1. Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Falcons

2. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants at Eagles

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Titans

4. Antonio Brown, Steelers at Broncos

5. Davante Adams, Packers at Vikings

6. Adam Thielen, Vikings at Packers

7. Julio Jones, Falcons at Saints

8. T.Y. Hilton, Colts vs. Dolphins

9. Mike Evans, Bucs vs. 49ers

10. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos vs. Steelers

11. Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Cardinals

12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings at Packers

13. Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Bears

14. Jarvis Landry, Browns at Bengals

15. Julian Edelman, Patriots at Jets

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers at Broncos

17. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks at Panthers

18. Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Browns

19. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks at Panthers

20. Amari Cooper, Cowboys vs. Washington

21. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints vs. Falcons

22. Anthony Miller, Bears at Lions

23. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers at Bucs

24. Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Steelers

25. Josh Gordon, Patriots at Jets

26. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles at Giants

27. D.J. Moore, Panthers vs. Seahawks

28. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers at Vikings

29. Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Seahawks

30. Allen Robinson, Bears at Lions

31. Sterling Shepard, Giants at Eagles

32. Calvin Ridley, Falcons at Saints

33. John Brown, Ravens vs. Raiders

34. Corey Davis, Titans at Texans

35. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals at Chargers

36. Kenny Stills, Dolphins at Colts

37. DeSean Jackson, Bucs vs. 49ers

38. Keke Coutee, Texans vs. Titans

39. Willie Snead, Ravens vs. Raiders

40. Demaryius Thomas, Texans vs. Titans

41. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons at Saints

42. Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Patriots

43. John Ross, Bengals vs. Browns

44. Golden Tate, Eagles at Giants

45. Taylor Gabriel, Bears at Lions

46. Chris Godwin, Bucs vs. 49ers

47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars at Bills

48.Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Cardinals

49. Rashard Higgins, Browns at Bengals

50. Christian Kirk, Cardinals at Chargers

51. David Moore, Seahawks at Panthers

52. Dontrelle Inman, Colts vs. Dolphins

53. Danny Amendola, Dolphins at Colts

54. Michael Crabtree, Ravens vs. Raiders

55. Antonio Callaway, Browns at Bengals

56. Dante Pettis, 49ers at Bucs

57. Trey Quinn, Washington at Cowboys

58. Kendrick Bourne, 49ers at Bucs

59. Curtis Samuel, Panthers vs. Seahawks

60. Chris Hogan, Patriots at Jets

