Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR rankings

The Packers have dedicated myriad resources to improving their pass 'D' over the past couple two seasons, when the biggest thorn in their side has been Adam Thielen.
Over his past four meetings with Green Bay, the NFL's leading receiver has done the following: 12-131-1 receiving in Week 2, including the game-tying touchdown, which was one of the most spectacular pitch-and-catch plays this NFL season; 2-24 last December; 9-96 last October; and 12-202-2 in Week 16 of the 2016 campaign.
Even including last season's clunker, Thielen has averaged 8.5-113.5-.75 against Green Bay over that span. You know what they say, you can't spell "elite" without Thielen (they don't really say this but they should). So perhaps Brian Gutekunst's barometer in gauging how improved his perennially woeful pass 'D' is comes down to how well they contain our WR5 overall Sunday night.
1. Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Falcons
2. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants at Eagles
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Titans
4. Antonio Brown, Steelers at Broncos
5. Davante Adams, Packers at Vikings
6. Adam Thielen, Vikings at Packers
7. Julio Jones, Falcons at Saints
8. T.Y. Hilton, Colts vs. Dolphins
9. Mike Evans, Bucs vs. 49ers
10. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos vs. Steelers
11. Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Cardinals
12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings at Packers
13. Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Bears
14. Jarvis Landry, Browns at Bengals
15. Julian Edelman, Patriots at Jets
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers at Broncos
17. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks at Panthers
18. Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Browns
19. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks at Panthers
20. Amari Cooper, Cowboys vs. Washington
21. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints vs. Falcons
22. Anthony Miller, Bears at Lions
23. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers at Bucs
24. Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Steelers
25. Josh Gordon, Patriots at Jets
26. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles at Giants
27. D.J. Moore, Panthers vs. Seahawks
28. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers at Vikings
29. Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Seahawks
30. Allen Robinson, Bears at Lions
31. Sterling Shepard, Giants at Eagles
32. Calvin Ridley, Falcons at Saints
33. John Brown, Ravens vs. Raiders
34. Corey Davis, Titans at Texans
35. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals at Chargers
36. Kenny Stills, Dolphins at Colts
37. DeSean Jackson, Bucs vs. 49ers
38. Keke Coutee, Texans vs. Titans
39. Willie Snead, Ravens vs. Raiders
40. Demaryius Thomas, Texans vs. Titans
41. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons at Saints
42. Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Patriots
43. John Ross, Bengals vs. Browns
44. Golden Tate, Eagles at Giants
45. Taylor Gabriel, Bears at Lions
46. Chris Godwin, Bucs vs. 49ers
47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars at Bills
48.Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Cardinals
49. Rashard Higgins, Browns at Bengals
50. Christian Kirk, Cardinals at Chargers
51. David Moore, Seahawks at Panthers
52. Dontrelle Inman, Colts vs. Dolphins
53. Danny Amendola, Dolphins at Colts
54. Michael Crabtree, Ravens vs. Raiders
55. Antonio Callaway, Browns at Bengals
56. Dante Pettis, 49ers at Bucs
57. Trey Quinn, Washington at Cowboys
58. Kendrick Bourne, 49ers at Bucs
59. Curtis Samuel, Panthers vs. Seahawks
60. Chris Hogan, Patriots at Jets
