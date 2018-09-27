Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fantasy Football: Week 4 WR rankings
Fantasy football WR scoring so far this season: JuJu > A.B. Mike Williams > Keenan Allen. Ridley > Julio. Will Fuller > Nuk. Robert Woods > Brandin Cooks.

Where have all the usual WR1s gone, and which of their upstart sidekicks have staying power in front of them?

If I were forced to choose one of the above tandems, I'm leaning toward Robert Woods over Brandin Cooks. Currently WR17 overall, Woods' preexisting rapport with Jared Goff is an obvious place to start, and the target advantage, albeit minor at 29-25, over Cooks at least partially reflects as much.

But Woods' 44.87 percent market share of the Rams' Air Yards, trailing only Julio Jones (57.17) and Odell Beckham (49.71) among all pass catchers, illustrates Woods isn't being used like a possession receiver, even if he's only averaging 11.7 yards per catch (compared to 31.45 and 17.7, respectively, for Cooks). Moreover, Next Gen stats reveals that Woods is creating an average of 3.4 yards of separation (Cooks is at 2.4), and though both have attracted five red-zone targets thus far — three fewer than Cooper Kupp's team-high 8 — Woods has already cashed in twice.

Cooks obviously has one elite tool in his belt unmatched by Woods — field-tilting speed — but don't be surprised when Woods continues emerging as the better bargain, not only for the Rams but fantasy owners. He should draw the more favorable matchups, such as Trae Waynes over Xavier Rhodes on Thursday, and he's been roundly praised in the building for his improvements with his hands and willingness to work in traffic, expanding his overall arsenal.

Of course, with Sean McVay's logical approach to play calling, we'll gladly take any of the top three Rams' receivers on our squad.

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers vs. Ravens

2. Michael Thomas, Saints at Giants

3. Odell Beckham, Giants vs. Saints

4. Keenan Allen*, Chargers vs. Rams

5. A.J. Green*, Bengals at Falcons

6. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs at Broncos

7. Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Bengals

8. Stefon Diggs, Vikings at Rams

9. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans at Colts

10. Mike Evans, Bucs at Bears

11. Davante Adams, Packers vs. Bills

12. Adam Thielen, Vikings at Rams

13. Jarvis Landry, Browns at Raiders

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers vs. Ravens

15. Calvin Ridley, Falcons vs. Bengals

16. Kenny Golladay, Lions at Cowboys

17. Golden Tate, Lions at Cowboys

18. Robert Woods, Rams vs. Vikings

19. Will Fuller, Texans at Colts

20. Allen Robinson, Bears vs. Bucs

21. John Brown, Ravens at Steelers

22. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos vs. Chiefs

23. Brandin Cooks, Rams vs. Vikings

24. T.Y. Hilton, Colts vs. Texans

25. Quincy Enunwa, Jets at Jaguars

26. Chris Godwin, Bucs at Bears

27. Nelson Agholor, Eagles at Titans

28. DeSean Jackson, Bucs at Bears

29. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs at Broncos

30. Marvin Jones, Lions at Cowboys

31. Keelan Cole, Jaguars vs. Jets

32. Tyler Boyd, Bengals at Falcons

33. Michael Crabtree, Ravens at Steelers

34. Mike Williams, Chargers vs. 49ers

35. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks at Cardinals

36. Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Vikings

37. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos vs. Chiefs

38. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals vs. Seahawks

39. Amari Cooper, Raiders vs. Browns

40. Ted Ginn, Saints at Giants

41. Sterling Shepard, Giants vs. Saints

42. Corey Davis, Titans vs. Eagles

43. Chris Hogan, Patriots vs. Dolphins

44. Geronimo Allison, Packers vs. Bills

45. Antonio Callaway, Browns at Raiders

46. Jordy Nelson, Raiders vs. Browns

47. Kenny Stills, Dolphins at Patriots

48. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Jets

49. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers at Chargers

50. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills at Packers

51. Albert Wilson, Dolphins at Patriots

52. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks at Cardinals

53. Ryan Grant, Colts vs. Texans

54. Taylor Gabriel, Bears vs. Bucs

55. Josh Gordon, Patriots vs. Dolphins

56. Cole Beasley, Cowboys vs. Lions

57. Danny Amendola, Dolphins vs. Patriots

58. Christian Kirk, Cardinals vs. Seahawks

59. Courtland Sutton, Broncos vs. Chiefs

60. DeVante Parker, Dolphins at Patriots

Not listed: Alshon Jeffery

This article originally ran on profootballweekly.com.

