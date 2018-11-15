Steve Wilks may or may not get a reprieve from what's been a disastrous debut season in the desert. If he does, it'll largely be thanks to the jettisoning of Mike McCoy and promotion of interim OC Byron Leftwich, who's making David Johnson look like David Johnson again.
Wilks actually said this week on a teleconference with reporters that he's impressed by the pass rush of Arizona's Week 11 visitor, the Oakland Raiders. Was he taking a page from the troll book of Jon Gruden, who oversees easily the worst pass rush in the NFL, which he regularly laments by noting how difficult it is to find pass rushers apparently not named Khalil Mack? (Semi-related: Gruden deserves a reprieve in Oakland less than Wilks does with the Cardinals but has Mark Davis on a $100 million hook.)
Perhaps. But the bottom line is that the Raiders are not only nothing short of awful rushing the passer, they're also putrid against the run, where they've been bested by the RB9, RB12, RB3 and RB8 in four of their past five games (in Week 7 Seattle used Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis to rack up 155 rushing yards). Enter Johnson, coming off his best day both as a runner and receiver in Week 10, when he finished with 30.3 standard points en route to RB4 weekly billing.
Johnson is our RB3 this week, directly behind Melvin Gordon, who dropped 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on Gruden's Raiders last week, down slightly from the 183 and 2, respectively, DJ put on the Chiefs in the Cardinals' competitive road loss. One more bit of good news for Johnson owners who waited out his difficult early-season funk: Only Baltimore has a softer slate for fantasy RBs than Arizona over the final six weeks, per fantasypros.com. That top-3 pick owners spent on Johnson this summer, then, should pay off after all.
1. Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Chiefs
2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Broncos
3. David Johnson, Cardinals vs. Raiders
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys at Falcons
5. Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Bucs
6. James Conner, Steelers at Jaguars
7. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Rams
8. Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Eagles
9. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers at Lions
10. Aaron Jones, Packers at Seahawks
11. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars vs. Steelers
12. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos at Chargers
13. Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Cowboys
14. Mark Ingram, Saints vs. Eagles
15. Alex Collins, Ravens vs. Bengals
16. Chris Carson*, Seahawks vs. Packers
17. Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Panthers
18. Joe Mixon, Bengals at Ravens
19. Dalvin Cook, Vikings at Bears
20. Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Titans
21. Dion Lewis, Titans at Colts
22. Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Vikings
23. Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Washington
24. Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Texans
25. Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Broncos
26. Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Vikings
27. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Packers
28. Doug Martin, Raiders at Cardinals
29. Ito Smith, Falcons vs. Cowboys
30. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles at Saints
31. Royce Freeman, Broncos at Chargers
32. Derrick Henry, Titans at Colts
33. Jalen Richard, Raiders at Cardinals
34. Javorius Allen, Ravens vs. Bengals
35. Peyton Barber, Bucs at Giants
36. Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Panthers
37. Josh Adams, Eagles at Saints
38. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars vs. Steelers
39. Gio Bernard, Bengals at Ravens
40. Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Packers
41. Kapri Bibbs, Washington vs. Texans
42. Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs at Giants
43. Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Titans
44. Latavius Murray, Vikings at Bears
45. Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Seahawks
46. Corey Clement, Eagles at Saints
47. Carlos Hyde, Jaguars vs. Steelers
48. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers at Jaguars
49. Malcolm Brown, Rams vs. Chiefs
50. Spencer Ware, Chiefs at Rams
