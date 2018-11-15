Try 1 month for 99¢
Steve Wilks may or may not get a reprieve from what's been a disastrous debut season in the desert. If he does, it'll largely be thanks to the jettisoning of Mike McCoy and promotion of interim OC Byron Leftwich, who's making David Johnson look like David Johnson again.

Wilks actually said this week on a teleconference with reporters that he's impressed by the pass rush of Arizona's Week 11 visitor, the Oakland Raiders. Was he taking a page from the troll book of Jon Gruden, who oversees easily the worst pass rush in the NFL, which he regularly laments by noting how difficult it is to find pass rushers apparently not named Khalil Mack? (Semi-related: Gruden deserves a reprieve in Oakland less than Wilks does with the Cardinals but has Mark Davis on a $100 million hook.)

Perhaps. But the bottom line is that the Raiders are not only nothing short of awful rushing the passer, they're also putrid against the run, where they've been bested by the RB9, RB12, RB3 and RB8 in four of their past five games (in Week 7 Seattle used Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis to rack up 155 rushing yards). Enter Johnson, coming off his best day both as a runner and receiver in Week 10, when he finished with 30.3 standard points en route to RB4 weekly billing.

Johnson is our RB3 this week, directly behind Melvin Gordon, who dropped 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on Gruden's Raiders last week, down slightly from the 183 and 2, respectively, DJ put on the Chiefs in the Cardinals' competitive road loss. One more bit of good news for Johnson owners who waited out his difficult early-season funk: Only Baltimore has a softer slate for fantasy RBs than Arizona over the final six weeks, per fantasypros.com. That top-3 pick owners spent on Johnson this summer, then, should pay off after all.

1. Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Chiefs

2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Broncos

3. David Johnson, Cardinals vs. Raiders

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys at Falcons

5. Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Bucs

6. James Conner, Steelers at Jaguars

7. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Rams

8. Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Eagles

9. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers at Lions

10. Aaron Jones, Packers at Seahawks

11. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars vs. Steelers

12. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos at Chargers

​13. Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Cowboys

14. Mark Ingram, Saints vs. Eagles

15. Alex Collins, Ravens vs. Bengals

16. Chris Carson*, Seahawks vs. Packers

17. Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Panthers

18. Joe Mixon, Bengals at Ravens

19. Dalvin Cook, Vikings at Bears

20. Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Titans

21. Dion Lewis, Titans at Colts

22. Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Vikings

23. Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Washington

24. Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Texans

25. Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Broncos

26. Jordan Howard, Bears vs. Vikings

27. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Packers

28. Doug Martin, Raiders at Cardinals

29. Ito Smith, Falcons vs. Cowboys

30. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles at Saints

31. Royce Freeman, Broncos at Chargers

32. Derrick Henry, Titans at Colts

33. Jalen Richard, Raiders at Cardinals

34. Javorius Allen, Ravens vs. Bengals

35. Peyton Barber, Bucs at Giants

36. Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Panthers

37. Josh Adams, Eagles at Saints

38. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars vs. Steelers

39. Gio Bernard, Bengals at Ravens

40. Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Packers

41. Kapri Bibbs, Washington vs. Texans

42. Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs at Giants

43. Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Titans

44. Latavius Murray, Vikings at Bears

45. Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Seahawks

46. Corey Clement, Eagles at Saints

47. Carlos Hyde, Jaguars vs. Steelers

48. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers at Jaguars

49. Malcolm Brown, Rams vs. Chiefs

50. Spencer Ware, Chiefs at Rams

This article originally ran on profootballweekly.com.

