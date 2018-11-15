In one of the more obvious play-everyone-you-can fantasy matchups ever — the 9-1 Rams and 9-1 Chiefs colliding (we think) Monday night in Mexico City with a point total of 63 ½ (!) — Kareem Hunt and Todd Gurley might be productive.
Pat Mahomes and Jared Goff? Yeah, you probably should play them, too. But how about an under-the-radar option on each side? We love Josh Reynolds, who has already shown what he can do in Cooper Kupp’s absence and now moves into a full-time starting role; and Spencer Ware, who scored his first touchdown Sunday since getting Wally Pipped by Hunt last year and eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage two weeks ago.
MATCHUPS TO EXPLOIT
Steelers (at Jaguars)
We’re making an exception from the unofficial rule of this column — our vow to avoid recommending obvious plays — only because the Jaguars have been an avoid ‘D’ for a few years now. But the times, they are a-changing. Moreover, Pittsburgh’s juggernaut attack on offense has added a few new weapons, none more impressive than TE Vance McDonald, who’s up to TE10 overall despite finding the paint Sunday for the first time since Week 3. Speaking of tight ends finding the paint, TE3 overall (!) Eric Ebron pulled off the TD hat trick vs. Jacksonville last week. Depending on the status of James Conner (concussion), Jaylen Samuels, who scored in the rout of the Panthers last week, might even find himself fantasy relevant.
Don’t hesitate: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB James Conner*, WRs Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Vance McDonald
Cowboys (at Falcons)
Are we suddenly convinced Dak Prescott is the guy the Cowboys should hitch their long-term wagon to? No. Are we impressed enough with his fantasy outings the past two games to kick the streaming tires in a visit to a Falcons ‘D’ that Baker Mayfield woke up for a battle against feeling dangerous and went to bed as Week 10’s QB5 overall? Yes. Over his past four games, Prescott has totaled nine touchdowns and four turnovers, good for a 21.5-point average and lower-echelon QB1 status. Over that same span, the Falcons surrendered four touchdowns to Ryan Fitzpatrick and three Sunday to Mayfield.
Don’t hesitate: QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Amari Cooper
Ravens (vs. Bengals)
Whether it’s Joe Flacco or Lamar Jackson, Teryl Austin or Marvin Lewis, it’s still the Bengals defense. You know, the first NFL defense in the modern era to surrender 500 or more yards in three consecutive games. And while Lewis was ousting his defensive coordinator, Austin, Baltimore was resting. That’s particularly important to an O-line that played without two starters before the bye and could now go from Flacco to Jackson, when it comes to fantasy upside, akin to switching from crab apples to Pappas’ crab cakes.
Don’t hesitate: Ravens QB, RB Alex Collins, WR John Brown
Think twice (but it’s alright): WRs Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead
Giants (vs. Bucs)
OK — which quarterback starts here absolutely matters, and we have to assume it’ll be Eli Manning after his game-winning TD drive and semi-respectable showing in what could have been his last stand starting in San Francisco Monday night. And we like Manning’s chances of stacking functional performances better than those of the Bucs' defense, which certainly did its part in a 16-3 defeat to another NFC East club, Washington, last week. But we’re encouraged not only by Odell Beckham’s first two-TD outing but Sterling Shepard catching his first touchdown since September and a healthy Evan Engram attracting 14 combined targets over the past two games.
RB Saquon Barkley, WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Think twice (but it’s alright): WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram
MATCHUPS TO AVOID
Washington (vs. Texans)
We’re already used to monitoring injuries to Washington’s skill guys, from Jordan Reed to Josh Doctson and more recently Chris Thompson and Jamison Crowder. Sadly, we’re becoming nearly as used to a Washington O-line that’s every bit as banged up and now faces J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of Houston’s problem-causers on ‘D’ coming off a bye. And it says here the statistical oddity that is Alex Smith totaling exactly 178 passing yards in each of Washington’s past two wins (and three of the past four games) is more likely to occur again vs. the Texans than four Cody Parkey upright doinks Sunday night.
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB Adrian Peterson, WRs Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, TE Jordan Reed
Don’t do it: QB Alex Smith
Raiders (at Cardinals)
Don’t be surprised when Chandler Jones and Markus Golden overwhelm Oakland’s prohibitive O-line the way Kansas City’s Dee Ford and Chris Jones did Arizona’s last week. The Cardinals actually had five sacks of their own Sunday in limiting K.C. to a season-low 26 points and 330 yards, and it’s unlikely the Raiders, with zero touchdowns scored and 12 sacks surrendered over their past nine-plus quarters, fare any better on the road against a Cardinals club showing it hasn’t yet fully phoned it in this season.
Don’t hesitate: TE Jared Cook
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB Jalen Richard
Don’t do it: RB Doug Martin, Raiders WRs
Bengals (at Ravens)
The Bengals hired fired Hue Jackson to be the special assistant to lame-duck coach Marvin Lewis. That’s rich, but it’s poor Andy Dalton who has averaged 151 passing yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in the Bengals’ past two losses — and one of those was with A.J. Green, who won’t play in Baltimore. Cincinnati is 3 ½-point dogs against the Ravens, who did allow Dalton to tally seven combined touchdowns and no interceptions in their past two meetings. These are two teams headed in the wrong direction, but we expect Baltimore to play well coming off the bye and the Bengals to miss Green (and perhaps Teryl Austin, too).
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB Joe Mixon, WR Tyler Boyd, TE C.J. Uzomah
Don’t do it: QB Andy Dalton, RB Gio Bernard, WR John Ross
Lions (vs. Panthers)
Which do you believe in more: a Lions team riding a three-game losing streak with each subsequent defeat more humiliating than the last or a Carolina club that had its three-game ascent halted emphatically in Pittsburgh 10 days ago? Assuming we know your answer, we’ll add that the Lions could be without leading receiver, Marvin Jones (knee, check status), and starting RG T.J. Lang (neck), and they have ceded 16 combined sacks over the past two games. Struggling RT Rick Wagner gets Julius Peppers, struggling rookie LG Frank Ragnow and the Panthers get back on track, not Jim Bob Cooter’s offense.
Think twice (but it’s alright): RB Kerryon Johnson, WR Kenny Golladay
Don’t do it: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Theo Riddick
