COS soccer coach Ryan Rowland-Smith steps down

After nearly two decades of service to College of the Sequoias in multiple sports, Ryan Rowland-Smith has stepped down as the Giants women's soccer coach.
Rowland-Smith said he needed to take a break from coaching for now in order to devote more time to his family and work life.
As a part-time coach, Rowland-Smith juggled his coaching duties with running his own painting contracting business and being the father of three active children under the age of 10.
“It’s always been a little bit of a sacrifice coaching,” Rowland-Smith said. “Being out of town a lot makes it hard.”
Rowland-Smith was in his second stint as Sequoias' women's soccer coach, taking over for Osama Hamid in 2016.
The Giants went 7-9-4 overall and 1-7-2 in the Central Valley Conference during Rowland-Smith's last season in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of safety precautions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I enjoyed coaching over there. It's been fun," Rowland-Smith said. "The staff and everyone at COS is great to work with."
Rowland-Smith has also coached Sequoias’ men's soccer team, as well as the Giants' men's and women's tennis teams over the years.
"Ryan was able to step up for us when we needed a women's coach again, and did a great job," Sequoias Athletics Director Brent Davis said. "He's done a lot for the college. We're really thankful for Ryan and appreciate everything he's done."
Rowland-Smith's best season with the women's soccer team came in 2006, when he led the Giants to a 16-3-1 overall record, 6-2-0 conference mark and an Elite Eight appearance in California Community College Athletic Association playoffs.
His 2005 team reached the Northern California Regional playoffs during a 10-8-2 season.
Rowland-Smith has also coached the girls soccer team at Redwood High, his alma mater, and various age group club soccer teams, primarily with Visalia-based South Valley United.
Being able to make an impact on players' lives was an attractive element to coaching at a community college.
"I liked coaching at that little bit higher level," Rowland-Smith said. "It's fun to get kids motivated to take steps toward their future and give them the opportunity to play soccer after high school. A lot of them think they are done."
Rowland-Smith was a three-sport athlete -- cross country, soccer and tennis -- at Redwood before moving on to play the same three sports in college at Saint Mary's.
After college, Rowland-Smith lived in the Bay Area, Chicago and even for a few months in Europe before returning to Visalia to be close to his cancer-stricken sister, Karina.
Once back in Visalia, Rowland-Smith decided to start coaching as something to do before moving on to other locales. But he became immersed in the local soccer community and never left.
Rowland-Smith said years of playing goalkeeper provided a training ground to get into coaching.
"A goalie watches more soccer than anyone but the subs," Rowland-Smith said. "There's a lot of leadership as part of the position."
While his time at Sequoias is over for now, Rowland-Smith's coaching days likely are not. His children — son Jayden, 9, daughter Kalia, 7, and daughter Taytum, 5 — all play sports.
"I doubt I'll be done coaching forever," Rowland-Smith said. "I'll probably end up coaching one of their teams at some point."
And the door is not closed for another return to Sequoias down the road.
"We'll stay in touch with Ryan," Davis said. "He may end up over here again in some capacity someday."
