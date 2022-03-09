The California Community College Athletic Association men's and women's basketball Elite Eight championship tournament is set for March 10-13 at Golden Eagle Arena on the campus of West Hills-Lemoore College.
College of the Sequoias has qualified both its women's and men's teams — the only college in California to do so — into the Elite Eight.
The Northern California No. 4-seeded Giants women (23-5) face Southern California No. 1 Mt. San Antonio (25-3) at 7 p.m. March 10.
Sequoias' NorCal No. 3-seeded men (26-4) take on SoCal No. 2 San Bernardino Valley (25-5) at 7 p.m. March 11.
The women's semifinals are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 12, with the men's semis following at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The women's final is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 13, with the men's championship at 3:30 p.m.
"This is a huge opportunity for both our men's and women's basketball teams to have the state championships so close," Sequoias Athletics Director Brent Davis said. "We want to make it as fun as possible for our student athletes and coaches. We want every Giants' fan to get out there and support our teams. We want to take advantage of the games being so close to home and get as many fans as possible there rooting for COS so we have a home court advantage."
Tickets for each day — priced at $12 for general admission, $8 for seniors over 60, $8 for high school and college students with a valid school ID, and $8 for children 11 and younger — will be available at the door and for purchase in advance at https://cccaa.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.
All fans will be required by the CCCAA to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.