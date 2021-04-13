COS baseball team on deck after 13-month hiatus

An experienced and potentially potent lineup figures to be the backbone of a College of the Sequoias baseball team set to relaunch following a 13-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Giants coach Jody Allen returns six key contributors — Payton Allen (Golden West High), Davis Beavers (Redwood), Michael McKernan (Mt. Whitney), Flavio Perez Jr. (Hanford), Andrew Valdez (El Diamante) and Donte Valdez (Redwood) — from an offense that helped fuel one of the best starts in school history last season.
After opening with 10 straight wins, Sequoias was 18-4 overall and 6-3 in the Central Valley Conference when the California Community College Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the season because of COVID-19 safety precautions.
"I think we have a deep lineup," Jody Allen said. "We're going to be able to go one through nine with guys who will give us quality at bats, which is an important thing. I feel like we are going to be able to score some runs."
The Valdez's, who had their seasons interrupted by injury last year after impactful freshmen campaigns, will form the middle of the lineup when Sequoias debuts April 11 with a doubleheader at Fresno City. Games are scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m.
Andrew Valdez hit .340 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 2019, but played only 11 games last season before injuring his knee.
Donte Valdez hit .283 with two homers and 15 RBIs as a freshman, and was hitting .261 with nine doubles and 12 RBI through 18 games last season before injuring his knee.
Perez Jr. also figures to be in the heart of the Giants’ order after hitting .283 with five doubles, a homer and 14 RBIs last season.
McKernan, who was settling in as the Giants' leadoff hitter when the season was halted, hit .342 with three doubles and four RBIs.
Payton Allen is expected to be a table-setter after hitting .295 with seven doubles, two triples, 22 RBIs and 18 runs last season.
And Davis hit .267 with a double and nine RBIs.
"We have a nice nucleus back," Jody Allen said. "What we have back we think is quality."
Defense will be a work in progress for the Giants as several players are shifting positions this season.
Perez Jr. is moving from first base to third, Allen is shifting back to shortstop after ending last season at second base, and Andrew Valdez will play second base after previously playing outfield.
Sequoias' defense also features Beavers at catcher, McKernan in center, Donte Valdez in right, power lefty bats Vincent Estrada (Corcoran) and Elijah Cortez (Central-Fresno) working at first, and a battle between Nate Gilson (El Diamante), Trenton Avitia (Clovis) and Kade Kiser (Mt. Whitney) to man left field.
Catcher Andrew Pompa (Dinuba), infielder Marciano Corona (McLane-Fresno) and outfielder T.J. Martinez (Tulare Western) are also pushing for time.
"Defensively, we're going to have some work to do," Jody Allen said. "We'll have some growing pains with guys moving positions. We've had guys go down that hurt our ability to be flexible on defense."
The Giants' pitching staff will be without its top three starters from last season.
Allen said that Benjamin Pedersen, a Tulare Union product who fired a nine-inning perfect game against Taft last season, likely won't pitch this year because of arm issues. He is expected to contribute as a designated hitter.
Cade Sakamoto (Highland-Bakersfield) and Sam Bower (Redwood) have both moved on to four-year colleges: Bellevue University in Nebraska and Saint Mary's, respectively.
Right-hander Jaylen Rodriguez (Redwood) is Sequoias' most experienced arm, having gone 0-2 with a 4.55 and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings last season.
Right-handers Cristian Garcia (Hanford), Riley Creech (El Diamante) and Tyce Ochs (Golden West) all figure to draw starts during the Giants' 28-game regular season. There will be no state playoffs this season.
The bullpen will be anchored by right-hander James Freisen (Immanuel), who emerged as the team's closer last season when he went 2-0 with six saves, a 0.73 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.
Sequoias also has experienced arms in lefty Zach McCorvey (El Diamante) and Anthony Torres (Exeter).
McCorvey was 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings in 2019 before missing last season because of Tommy John surgery.
Torres was 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA and seven strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings last season.
Rounding out the pitching staff are right-handers Chance Watson (El Diamante), Noah Munoz (Tulare Western), Austin Fleck (Central) and Justin Gonzalez (Dinuba), and lefty Spencer Rodgers (Highland).
Watson had a save while compiling a 1.29 ERA and six strikeouts in seven innings last season, while the rest are new to the program.
"We're going to have to use a lot of arms, so it's a good thing we have a lot to throw out there," Jody Allen said. "We don't have that big, No. 1 stopper we've had in the past, but I feel like we have some strong arms. We just have guys who haven't defined their roles yet. We have guys who aren't used to being the guy, so it may take awhile to develop that."
With Porterville and West Hills-Coalinga opting out of the season, Sequoias will face rivals Fresno City, Merced, Reedley and Taft either on consecutive days or in doubleheaders during a 24-game Central Valley Conference season. The Giants only other opponent this season will be Cerro Coso, which they will face during a doubleheader in Ridgecrest on May 11, and in home games May 28-29.
Sequoias will play six doubleheaders overall this season, which will put their depth to the test.
"It's going to be a little different with Porterville and West Hills out," Jody Allen said. "The teams that are left are going to be a real battle. There is not going to be an easy game. And the doubleheader thing is going to be a challenge. We're not used to playing a ton of doubleheaders, so keeping guys fresh and getting them the right amount of food and water will be a different deal."
After having last season cut short and an offseason that featured limited opportunities to practice and no experience-building fall ball, the Giants are excited to return to action. And appreciative of the opportunity to do so.
"The COS administration has done a great job putting our guys in position to play," Jody Allen said. "Our guys believe in the support system we have here, from (President/Superintendent Brent Calvin) saying we're going to play sports, to all the work our Athletics Director (Brent Davis) and our training staff and nurses have done. They guys were encouraged seeing volleyball play and seeing the basketball teams play. Kids at other schools didn't have that advantage and didn't get to see the support we have going here at COS."
The Giants will play their first home game in more than a year when they host Taft at 2 p.m. April 14. Attendance will be limited members of a player's household only. General admissions will not be allowed because of Covid-19 safety precautions.
"The players, from top to bottom, have been great about dealing with adversity," Jody Allen said. "I am really proud of how they've handled the last year, sticking it out. Our coaching staff has done a great job of keeping them encouraged, fresh and knowing we're going to get this done."
