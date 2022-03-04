xk2exlau6uydazdb.jpg

Sade Booker-Honeycutt scored a team-high 16 points against the College of Siskiyous Tuesday. 

 Contributed

West Hills College Lemoore will play another day thanks to a solid team effort in a 73-61 win over visiting College of the Siskiyous in Tuesday's opening-round game of the Northern California Regional Playoffs at Golden Eagle Arena.

West Hills stormed out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and built up a 37-28 advantage over No. 17 Siskiyous (18-9) at halftime.

The Golden Eagles, seeded No. 16, received a team-high 16 points from Sade Booker-Honeycutt as well as 15 points each from Audrey Gonzalez Alvarez and Amaya Sanchez.

Clarissa Chavez chipped in with 8 points and Morgan Turner added 6 points.

The win improved the Golden Eagles to 17-11 overall. The squad will next travel to Stockton to take on No. 1 seed San Joaquin Delta College in a second-round game on Thursday (Mar. 3) at 7 p.m.

Delta earned a first-round bye and is 26-2 overall. The Mustangs were co-champions of the Big 8 Conference with a 12-2 mark. Thursday's winner will move on to face either No. 8 Skyline College or No. 9 Laney College in a third-round game on Saturday.

Two wins would advance the Golden Eagles to the CCCAA State Championships that are set to be played at West Hills Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.

Recommended for you