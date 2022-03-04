West Hills College Lemoore will play another day thanks to a solid team effort in a 73-61 win over visiting College of the Siskiyous in Tuesday's opening-round game of the Northern California Regional Playoffs at Golden Eagle Arena.
West Hills stormed out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and built up a 37-28 advantage over No. 17 Siskiyous (18-9) at halftime.
The Golden Eagles, seeded No. 16, received a team-high 16 points from Sade Booker-Honeycutt as well as 15 points each from Audrey Gonzalez Alvarez and Amaya Sanchez.
Clarissa Chavez chipped in with 8 points and Morgan Turner added 6 points.
The win improved the Golden Eagles to 17-11 overall. The squad will next travel to Stockton to take on No. 1 seed San Joaquin Delta College in a second-round game on Thursday (Mar. 3) at 7 p.m.
Delta earned a first-round bye and is 26-2 overall. The Mustangs were co-champions of the Big 8 Conference with a 12-2 mark. Thursday's winner will move on to face either No. 8 Skyline College or No. 9 Laney College in a third-round game on Saturday.
Two wins would advance the Golden Eagles to the CCCAA State Championships that are set to be played at West Hills Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.