The 2022 West Hills College Lemoore fall athletics season is off and running. This fall, student athletes are participating in women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s wrestling.
Golden Eagle Men’s Soccer has recently experienced success and has a current record of 4-1-1. The team will competed Tuesday in San Diego County against Cuyamaca College. Results were not available at presstime.
“We are excited about this upcoming season; we have a good experience core returning and a talent incoming freshman class,” said WHCL Men’s Soccer Coach Edgardo Contreras. “We are looking forward to competing hard and making a run deep into the playoffs.”
WHCL Women’s Soccer has seen recent losses and is sitting with a current record of 0-3-1. They faced American River at home Tuesday, Sept. 20, with results not being available at presstime. Despite a tough start the to the season, soccer coaching staff is optimistic.
“Our coaching staff is excited about this group; we have a solid core of returning players mixed in with a very competitive Freshman class joining us in the fall,” said WHCL Women’s Soccer Coach Francisco Hernandez. “We are excited about this upcoming season, push for a postseason berth, and make a run at conference. We have a great group on and off the field!”
“Our schedule consists of some of the top programs in the state and are looking forward to an exciting season”, said WHCL Volleyball coach Kevin Wilds. “We have a hard working, cohesive and experienced group of athletes. We have great talent from last year's team and with the mixture of incoming freshman this year’s squad should be fun to watch and cheer.”
Golden Eagle Wresting is off to a great start with a recently win against Moorpark College. Their current record sits at 2-0. Their next match is on the road against Sacramento City College on Saturday, Sept. 17.
“Last year was a great year for West Hills College Lemoore Wrestling,” said WHCL Wrestling Coach Marcio Botelho. “Three out of the ten state champions were Golden Eagles, which was the most individual state champions out of any other junior college in a state of California. We are the defending conference champions this last year. With our returners and some new additions, I look forward to another strong season for West Hills College Lemoore Wrestling."