The 2022 West Hills College Lemoore fall athletics season is off and running. This fall, student athletes are participating in women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s wrestling.

Golden Eagle Men’s Soccer has recently experienced success and has a current record of 4-1-1.  The team will competed Tuesday in San Diego County against Cuyamaca College. Results were not available at presstime.

“We are excited about this upcoming season; we have a good experience core returning and a talent incoming freshman class,” said WHCL Men’s Soccer Coach Edgardo Contreras. “We are looking forward to competing hard and making a run deep into the playoffs.”

Recommended for you