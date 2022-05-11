It took Jauron Watts-Brown two hours and 15 minutes to put his name in the history books forever for the Long Beach State University Dirtbags baseball team.
Watts-Brown had his best pitching performance of his young college career on May 8 throwing the first solo complete game no-hitter in Long Beach State University history in a 4-0 win over UC Riverside.
“I don’t know how to put it into words. It is like I really went out and did that,” Watts-Brown said. “I really went out there and would not allow a runner on base with a hit. No one could touch me that day. I still think about the one walk, I was four pitches away from being perfect, but it is still one of the best feelings ever.”
The Hanford native, who pitched nine innings allowing no hits and striking out 16 batters, raised his hands in the air and was mobbed by his teammates after the final out was recorded. The 16 strikeouts are the second most in program history, one-shy of the record 17 strikeouts, held by Jered Weaver who did it back in 2004.
It also marks the first complete game shutout by a freshman since Weaver on May 19, 2002, and first CG by any Long Beach State pitcher since Chris Mathewson on May 16, 2015.
“I was just trying to have a good start. I was just trying to give my team a good performance, strike one, strike two and strike three and good things will happen,” Watts-Brown said. “As the game went on I started to feel like I could control my pitches more than usual and felt like it was going to be a good day.”
The only other no-hitter in Dirtbags history is a combined no-hitter by Chris Mathewson and Darren McCaughan on March 1, 2015.
For Watts-brown, one special moment about throwing the no-hitter was that his mom was in attendance as it was Mother’s Day.
“It is amazing because my mom is my number one fan. She is always stressed before games, she is a mess when I am playing,” Watts-Brown said. “For me to do that for her on her day, makes it more special because she is someone, I want to do this for. I want to put her out of working, buy her all the things that she wants because that is something that she did for me and allowed me to get here today. So, the fact that it was for her on her day makes it even better.”
Eric Valenzuela, Long Beach State head coach, said that Watts-Brown performance was one of the best he has seen.
“I’ve been doing this for 20-plus years and that’s as good of a performance as I’ve ever seen, especially at the collegiate level. Juaron’s worked really hard coming back from his injury in high school to where he is now and he’s only getting better and better,” Valenzuela said. “I’m truly excited about what happened yesterday. It’s not something that happens often, and nobody is more deserving of it than him. He’s a special kid on and off the field, you know, just a tremendous person.”
Watts-Brown earned a number of national recognitions on May 9. He was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week and the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Pitcher of the Week just to name a few.
Watts-Brown was coming off a 10-strikeout performance, also against UC Riverside on May 1. In his last two starts, Watts-Brown is 1-0 with 26 strikeouts and only gave up one run and three hits.
The Dirtbags freshman improved to 2-4 overall with the no-hitter. Watts-Brown is a 2020 graduate of Hanford High School.
Long Beach State will be back in action during a three-game series against Cal-State Bakersfield May 13 to May 15. Watts-Brown is scheduled to make the start for LBSU on Sunday, May 15. The Dirtbags will then play Cal-State Fullerton May 20 to May 22 in their final home series of the season. The Dirtbags end the regular season with a three-game series against UC Davis May 26 to May 28 in Davis.
“It means a lot because of the fact of the guys who have paid their dues here. They have put their name in the history books and gone on to have great careers. The fact that I get to put my name in the history books next to theirs it feels good.” Said Watts-Brown.
You can listen to the full interview with Juaron Watts-Brown by following this link: https://youtu.be/ji3E3f0FH5w.