With less than one month to go before the first game, the Fresno State Bulldogs football team returned to the practice field on July 30 to begin preparation for the 2021 season.
Hanford native Tyler Mello, 2020 graduate of Hanford High School, hopes that he can make a bigger contribution for the Bulldogs.
“It was really good. We were excited to get out there and finally play some real football,” Mello said. “It was good to play team defense and see how everything is flowing.”
Fresno State was picked to finish fourth in the West division of the Mountain West conference heading into the 2021 season.
Mello played in all six games for the Bulldogs during the shortened 2020 season. He played on special teams and had some time on defense, recording 11 total tackles.
“I am just trying to keep improving everyday and help in any way I can whether that be on special teams or on defense,” Mello said. “I got to get the college experience while We didn’t get a lot of time to learn the playbook. I learned as we went along, and I got to play a lot on special teams to see how fast it is.”
Single game tickets went on sale for Fresno State Bulldogs games on July 30. Mello, who attended games at Bulldog stadium as a kid, said he can’t wait for his first college game in front of fans after not having any fans attend a game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Bulldogs open the season on Saturday, Aug. 28 when they host the UCONN Huskies. Tickets can be purchased at GoBulldogs.com.
“It is going awesome. I am excited,” Mello said. “Being there as a kid, I got to see it from the stands and now I will get to see it from the field so it will be really cool.”
