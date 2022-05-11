The Hanford West High School Huskies football team will have a new leader strolling the sidelines.
Allen Perryman, who spent the last two seasons as the defensive backs coach at College of the Sequoias, announced in a social media post on May 11 that he has accepted the job as head coach at Hanford West.
“I wanted to take the job at Hanford West because I knew it would be a great opportunity for me to grow and develop as a young coach,” Perryman said. “I believe that I could come in and change the culture around to help these young men become great football players.”
Perryman said that he appreciates his time at COS and that has helped him get into the position he is in now.
“I knew this was the right time for me to jump on this opportunity because I wanted to challenge myself to become a better football coach. I have gained a lot of knowledge when it comes to football, but I wanted to expand it more as I become a Head Football Coach at Hanford West,” Perryman said. “The past two years at COS helped me grow so much as a person, coach, leader, and a mentor. I couldn't thank coach Travis Burkett enough for giving me the opportunity to coach at COS.”
Perryman, a 2016 graduate of Lemoore High School, played at Sacramento State from 2016 to 2019, before becoming a coach at COS. At Lemoore, Perryman was a first team all-West Yosemite League selection as a senior wide receiver and free safety and second team all-state as a safety for the Tigers. As a senior, he helped lead Lemoore to a 10-3 overall record, a West Yosemite League title, and a berth in the Central Section Div. II championship game.
As a junior, he earned all-state honors with 55 receptions for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and 61 total tackles and nine interceptions on defense.
At Sacramento State, Perryman played in 34 games, recording 108 total tackles, and had three interceptions as a member of the Hornets.
Hanford West finished 1-9 in 2021. Perryman said he is up for the challenge of rebuilding the program from the ground up and will bring a football culture to Hanford West that the athletes and community can be proud of.
“I think it starts off with bringing positivity to the team and being able to connect with these players. With me being a young coach and having a lot of success in football, I know what it takes to be a championship team. Us coaches and players have to GRIND every single day to receive the results we want,” Perryman said “Hanford West is filled with athletes who have tremendous talent and want to become better football players. We all have to be on the same page to be successful football team. We will put in the work, we will GRIND in the classroom, and we will have great character in the community. We will not look back and dwell on the past. This team is going one way and that's forward.”
After graduating from Sacramento State, Perryman said that he wanted to return to the Central Valley to help student-athletes get the recognition they deserve.
“I knew that I wanted to be a head coach in my lifetime, I just didn't know it was going to happen so quick. I am fully prepared and ready to work with a great coaching staff to help bring success to HW,” Perryman said. “The Central Valley has always been home to me. The valley has so much talent that we sometimes get overlooked by colleges. Fresno state has done a great job be recruiting the valley and keeping their athlete’s home. As a head coach, my goal is to get these athletes the recognition they need and deserve.”
The Huskies 2022 football schedule will be announced at a later date. Perryman said that he is ready to go and is eager to get started.
"What excites me most is having the opportunity to impact these student athlete’s lives. I have always been that person to push young athletes to work hard in the classroom, in their sport, and in the community,” Perryman said. “I have always given back to my community, and I always will. I am very excited to work with the team and the staff. I just want to thank Hanford West for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach. I am ready to work and bring success to the program.”