Boys Soccer
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team and boys soccer team are now one win away from playing for Central Section Championship.
Sierra Pacific’s boys soccer, the No. 2 seed in Division V playoffs, team advanced to the semifinals with a dominate 7-0 victory over No. 7 seed Hoover High on Feb. 18. Maximus Ekk led the way for the Golden Bears with four goals. David Dutra added one goal and three assists, while Lucas Martins and Mathew Sumaya each finished with one goal. Andrew Duta ended the game with two assists, while Cristian Jaramillo had one.
The Golden Bears will host No. 11 seed Delano High on Feb. 22. Delano is coming off an upset victory over No. 3 seed Fresno Christian High School. The other semifinal will pit No. 1 seed Granite Hills against No. 5 seed Monache.
The Division V Championship game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the highest seeds host sight.
Girls Basketball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team, the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs, jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead over No. 12 seed Arvin and never looked back in a 63-47 victory.
“Talking to the team regarding Arvin, we stressed that they are a well-coached, aggressive team and we needed to stop the drives down the middle of the key,” said Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific head coach. “We also emphasized the need to out rebound Arvin and boxing out.”
Alyssa Avalos led the way for Sierra Pacific with 17 points. Jonna Bush ended the game with 10 points, while Taylor West had nine points.
Coach Bush said that a reason for the team’s success is the fact that she can substitute players at any time and still feel confident.
“What helps us is that all of our players are able to take the court-we are able to sub and still gain momentum,” Bush said. “The girls are unselfish with the ball and are willing to make that extra pass to their teammate.”
The Golden Bears advance to the semifinals where they will play the No. 1 seed Sierra High School (23-3) on Feb. 22. Sierra is coming off a 55-49 win over No. 8 seed Tehachapi High.
“Heading into the semifinals we are looking at Sierra and know we will have to play extremely hard on defense and fight for every possession,” Bush said. “They are a very talented and determined team. We will need to play with composure. We have an amazing group of hard-working athletes - I am truly blessed to be their coach.”
The other semifinal will pit No. 3 seed Porterville against No. 7 seed Roosevelt. The Division II Central Section Division II Championship is scheduled to be played on Friday, Feb. 25 at the highest seeds home site.