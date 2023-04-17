The GNAC announced the weekly award winners for April 3-9 on Monday afternoon, with Northwest Nazarene's Clarissa Moreno (Selma High alumni) receiving the softball player of the week honor.
Moreno led the Nighthawks to a series win over Western Washington with a .545 batting average, going 6 for 11 with five runs, a double, two home runs, and five RBIs while also walking five times. She amassed a .706 on-base percentage and a 1.182 slugging percentage in the four games. The series against Western Washington was played April 7 and April 8.
Moreno had two hits in both games on April 7, including going 2 for 4 in the nightcap with the game-winning RBI single in the fourth for the 3-2 victory. She had a solo home run in the April 8th opener and had a three-run shot in the second game, a 9-1, six-inning win.