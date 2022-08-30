jordan perryman
Jordan Perryman, Former Hanford High and Lemoore High standout, was named starting cornerback for the University of Washington Huskies football team. The Huskies open  the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Kent State.

 
 University of Washington Athletics

When Jordan Perryman made the decision to transfer to the University of Washington, back in December of 2021, it was to play against and prove to himself that he could compete against some of the best competition in college football.

Perryman quickly has made an impression at the University of Washington during the summer and his hard work in both spring and fall camp has paid off after he was named the Huskies starting cornerback when the depth chart was released on Aug. 29.

For Perryman, hearing the news was something he knew would happen with all the hard work he put in over the summer.

