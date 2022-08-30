When Jordan Perryman made the decision to transfer to the University of Washington, back in December of 2021, it was to play against and prove to himself that he could compete against some of the best competition in college football.
Perryman quickly has made an impression at the University of Washington during the summer and his hard work in both spring and fall camp has paid off after he was named the Huskies starting cornerback when the depth chart was released on Aug. 29.
For Perryman, hearing the news was something he knew would happen with all the hard work he put in over the summer.
“It wasn’t a surprise to me, I have been putting in the work,” Perryman said. “I had a really good spring ball and fall practice and I have been running with the first-team the whole time, so it wasn’t a shock.”
The Huskies open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Kent State University at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.
Perryman said that practicing against his teammates has shown him that he can play at the highest level of competition.
“Yes, most definitely, we have really good athletes on our team, and I have been keeping up, if not exceeding what I expected to do,” Perryman said.
Perryman said that he is ready to enter the stadium in front of the University of Washington crowd and perform on the field.
“I’m really ecstatic, we are supposed to have 70,000 in the stands,” Perryman said. “It will be really rowdy in here and the fans will be ready to go.”
Among those in attendance will be Perryman's own cheering section.
“I have a full squad every week coming. Every single week my parents come out and watch me,” Perryman said. “I usually have some uncles and cousins come as well. My grandma is going to be out here for the first game, so I am really excited for that.”
The Hanford native said that he has worked to improve his game in the off-season to be as successful as he can be during the season.
“I improved on my tackling being patient and calm when there is a deep ball. I have just improved my all-around game,” Perryman said. “My press technique and my off man is what I have really been focusing on.”
At UC Davis, Perryman was named to the All-Sky First-Team following the 2021 season with the Aggies. He helped lead the Aggies to an 8-4 record and to the first round of the NCAA Division I-FCS Championships. He finished the 2021 season with 63 total tackles, which was third on the team and had 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He played in 41 games and appeared in the FCS championship playoffs twice during that stretch for the Aggies.
Perryman played for Lemoore High through the middle of his junior season (2015) helping lead the Tigers to a Central Section Division III Championship in 2015. During his senior year at Hanford High, Perryman led the Bullpups to the CIF Central Section Semifinals. That season, he was named West Yosemite League Offensive Player of the Year.
Perryman said that he hopes that youth from his hometown of Hanford will see him and be inspired.
‘Hard work can get you to where you want to go,” Perryman said. “Keep working, keep your head on straight, have good grades and everything should fall into place.”