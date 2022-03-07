The eight men's and eight women's teams that will comprise the CCCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships beginning Thursday at West Hills College Lemoore have been determined after an exciting round of regional final action on Saturday evening.
Matchups for the tournament are below. Brackets with all scores are available above:
Women's Championship Quarterfinals (Thu.)
(3N) Butte vs. (2S) Irvine Valley, 1 p.m.
(3S) Moorpark vs. (2N) Sierra, 3 p.m.
(4S) Palomar vs. (1N) San Joaquin Delta, 5 p.m.
(4N) College of the Sequoias vs. (1S) Mt. San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Semifinals (Sat.) - 1 and 3 p.m.
Championship (Sun.) - 1 p.m.
Men's Championship Quarterfinals (Fri.)
(4N) Las Positas vs. (1S) West L.A., 1 p.m.
(3S) Citrus vs. (2N) West Valley, 3 p.m.
(4S) MiraCosta vs. (1N) City College of San Francisco, 5 p.m.
(2S) San Bernardino Valley vs. (3N) College of the Sequoias, 7 p.m.
Semifinals (Sat.) - 5 and 7 p.m.
Championship (Sun.) - 3:30 p.m.
All games will be streamed by BAOSN.tv on www.cccaasports.org.